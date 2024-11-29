Iga Swiatek tests positive for trimetazidine

Iga Swiatek of Warsaw, Poland, has tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. The length of the suspension is one month.

When did Swiatek take the banned substance?

Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine on August 12, as she was preparing for the 2024 Cincinnati Open. Swiatek was notified of the positive test exactly one month later, on September 12, four days after the 2024 United States Open. Swiatek reported she took trimetazidine to address sleeping problems from jet lag. It was around the time when elite players were traveling from Europe to North America.

Not a serious offense

The fact that Swiatek is only suspended one month, and it is during the WTA offseason, when nobody plays anyways, this suspension does not come with any serious consequences. Swiatek will still be competing at the Australian Open in the first month of the 2025 calendar, and do not be surprised if Swiatek is entered in an Australian Open tuneup tournament.

In 2024, Swiatek participated at the United Cup. She helped Poland reach the final before losing to Germany. Along the way, Swiatek defeated 2023 French Open semifinalist Beatriz Haddad of Brazil 6-2, 6-2, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-1, 2024 Australian Open finalist and Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng of China 6-2, 6-3, 2022 United States Open semifinalist Caroline Garcia of France 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, and three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany, 6-3, 6-0.

Swiatek’s 2024 results

Swiatek won five tournaments this year. She won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Madrid Open, Italian Open, and French Open. However, her five titles came before testing positive for trimetazidine. Since the positive test, Swiatek lost in the semifinals to Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati, Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the United States Open, and Coco Gauff in the group stages of the 2024 WTA Finals.

Update on Sinner

Men’s tennis star Jannik Sinner could be given a suspension for testing positive for a banned substance at Indian Wells. The World Anti-Doping Agency was not pleased with the initial decision that Sinner was not given a suspension for testing positive for Clostebol.