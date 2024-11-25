X reacts to Italy winning 2024 Davis Cup

Italy has won the 2024 Davis Cup. On Sunday in Malaga, Spain, they defeated the Netherlands in the final. Here is the reaction from X.

On top of the tennis world 🌎 Italy are the fifth nation to win both World Cups of Tennis in the same season 🇮🇹#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/jU6m4Rp8RE — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 24, 2024

Italy won the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga last week over Slovakia. The Italians follow Australia (1964, 1965, and 1973), the United States (1969, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, and 1990), the Czech Republic (2012), and Russia (2021). Australia has accomplished the feat three times, and the United States have won the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup six times in the same year.

ITALY CONTINUE THEIR REIGN AS WORLD CHAMPIONS 🇮🇹@janniksin takes down Griekspoor 7-6(2) 6-2 to retain the #DavisCup for @federtennis 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ah1tCx7oUN — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 24, 2024

This is the second straight year that Italy won the Davis Cup. They also won in 2023 over Australia.

🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner closes 2024 hard court season with 55 wins and 3 losses: 94,83% 3rd best season in Open Era in percentage#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/L7aFwQIPrM — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) November 24, 2024

The only two players to beat Sinner on a hard court in 2024 were Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2024 Indian Wells, and 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in the final of the 2024 China Open in Beijing) and Andrey Rublev of Russia (3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 National Bank Open in Montreal).

Matteo Berrettini, Davis Cup champion at last 🥲 After carrying Italian tennis from 2019-2022 and watching them win from the sidelines in 2023, he finally gets his moment in the sun in 2024, having played a big part in it. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/gBzG502QMb — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 24, 2024

Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, was not part of the 2023 Italian team that won the Davis Cup because of an ankle injury. In the 2024 Davis Cup finals, Berrettini beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.