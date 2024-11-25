Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Italy winning 2024 Davis Cup

Jeremy Freeborn
Jannik Sinner

Italy has won the 2024 Davis Cup. On Sunday in Malaga, Spain, they defeated the Netherlands in the final. Here is the reaction from X.

Italy won the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga last week over Slovakia. The Italians follow Australia (1964, 1965, and 1973), the United States (1969, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, and 1990), the Czech Republic (2012), and Russia (2021). Australia has accomplished the feat three times, and the United States have won the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup six times in the same year.

This is the second straight year that Italy won the Davis Cup. They also won in 2023 over Australia.

Spaghetti has Italian origins, and is often served with meat balls. Spaghetti factories were established throughout Italy in the 19th century, and have been a major part of Italian cuisine over the last two centuries.

The only two players to beat Sinner on a hard court in 2024 were Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2024 Indian Wells, and 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in the final of the 2024 China Open in Beijing) and Andrey Rublev of Russia (3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 National Bank Open in Montreal).

Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, was not part of the 2023 Italian team that won the Davis Cup because of an ankle injury. In the 2024 Davis Cup finals, Berrettini beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.

Tennis News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Arrow to top