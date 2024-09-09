Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2024 US Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jannik Sinner

The 2024 United States Open concluded on Sunday with the men’s final. In the men’s championship game, world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated the 12th seed Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Here is the reaction on X.

Here is a picture of Sinner with the US Open trophy on Sinner’s own X account. This is Sinner’s first US Open title in his career.

Prior to the 2024 United States Open, it was reported that Sinner failed a drug test at Indian Wells in March. Sinner actually tested positive twice for anabolic steroids during the month of March (once during the tournament and once afterwards). As a result, Sinner lost the points he generated from the Indian Wells Masters 1000 series event (reached the semifinals before losing to Carlos Alcaraz) and fined $325,000. That is the amount of prize money he would have won at Indian Wells for reaching the semifinals. The reason why there is so much controversy is because Sinner was not suspended and was allowed to compete at the US Open. Many players in the tennis community expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.

Sinner and Alcaraz won two grand slam titles each in 2024. Sinner also won the Australian Open, while Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon. This is the first year since 2002 that Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Roger Federer of Switzerland or Rafael Nadal of Spain did not win a grand slam tournament in a calendar year.

David discusses the equal payment here. What he fails to mention however is the fact that men’s singles matches at the United States Open are best of five, while women’s singles matches at the United States Open are best of three.

Here is picture of Sinner and girlfriend, Anna Kalyinskaya of Russia. Kalinskaya is 14th in the world, and the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinalist. At the US Open, she reached the third round before losing 6-3, 6-1 to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner

X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2024 US Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
X reacts to Aryna Sabalenka winning US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 8 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Seven prior matches between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 7 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula reaches a grand slam semifinal for the first time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
X reacts to an American man being in a grand slam final for the first time since 2009
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 4 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Top six quarterfinal matches at 2024 US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 3 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Top nine fourth round matches at 2024 US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top