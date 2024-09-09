X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning 2024 US Open

The 2024 United States Open concluded on Sunday with the men’s final. In the men’s championship game, world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated the 12th seed Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Here is the reaction on X.

Here is a picture of Sinner with the US Open trophy on Sinner’s own X account. This is Sinner’s first US Open title in his career.

Sinner: Difficult to enjoy competing under doping allegations US Open champion Jannik Sinner said he was proud to come through the difficulties of his anti-doping controversy to claim his second Grand Slam title.https://t.co/UQW44BNrLj — News Exchange (@newsxchg) September 9, 2024

Prior to the 2024 United States Open, it was reported that Sinner failed a drug test at Indian Wells in March. Sinner actually tested positive twice for anabolic steroids during the month of March (once during the tournament and once afterwards). As a result, Sinner lost the points he generated from the Indian Wells Masters 1000 series event (reached the semifinals before losing to Carlos Alcaraz) and fined $325,000. That is the amount of prize money he would have won at Indian Wells for reaching the semifinals. The reason why there is so much controversy is because Sinner was not suspended and was allowed to compete at the US Open. Many players in the tennis community expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.

The 2024 U.S. Open marks a new era with no “Big Three” winners. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz claimed titles, while Aryna Sabalenka won the women’s side. #USOpen2024 pic.twitter.com/uH3TyeyRbx — Alkass Digital (@alkass_digital) September 9, 2024

Sinner and Alcaraz won two grand slam titles each in 2024. Sinner also won the Australian Open, while Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon. This is the first year since 2002 that Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Roger Federer of Switzerland or Rafael Nadal of Spain did not win a grand slam tournament in a calendar year.

Aryna Sabalenka will receive $3,600,000 for winning the Women’s event in New York Jannick Sinner will receive $3,600,000 for winning the Men’s event in New York They played at the same venue for 2 weeks, they entertained the same crowds, and they WILL get paid the same #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BsmymOpwXP — Myles David (@TunedIntoTennis) September 8, 2024

David discusses the equal payment here. What he fails to mention however is the fact that men’s singles matches at the United States Open are best of five, while women’s singles matches at the United States Open are best of three.

Here is picture of Sinner and girlfriend, Anna Kalyinskaya of Russia. Kalinskaya is 14th in the world, and the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinalist. At the US Open, she reached the third round before losing 6-3, 6-1 to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.