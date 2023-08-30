2 US Open Upsets On Day 3

Two noteworthy-seeded players were upset during the day session of Day 3 of the US Open, one on the women’s side and one on the men’s side.

1. Taylor Townsend Defeats 19th Ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia

American Taylor Townsend has been surging in doubles, but her singles game took a big step forward when she defeated 19th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.

Her doubles skills are helping her singles game.

Big win for USA’s Taylor Townsend: defeats No. 19 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who’s had a fine season, 7-6 (1) 7-5 in R2 #USOpen Townsend, 27, played sparkling attacking #tennis. Has had much greater success in doubles lately but back on brink of top 100 in singles#getty pic.twitter.com/spDXdSpnOn — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) August 30, 2023



The match was on Court 17 which is one of the most intimate; fans can see the action close up.



Townsend had the fans on her side and now finds herself closing on the Top 100 in singles.

2. Qualifier Dominic Stricker Upsets 7th Ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas continues to struggle at the US Open.

In the past six years, he has exited the tournament two times in the first round, twice in the second round, and two times in the third round.

Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker seemingly stole this match from Tsitsipas’s grasp as Tsitsipas had a match point on his serve in the fourth set.

Tsitsipas won two straight tiebreaks to take a 2 sets to 1 lead into the fourth.

He lost the fourth set tiebreak and then dropped the fifth set 6-3.

Stricker served better in the fifth set, and the 128th seed collected the biggest win of his career.

Dominic Stricker falls to the floor after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas at US Open. Stef served for the match. 1st top 10 win of his life. 1st Grand Slam 3rd round. You won’t find a happier person in New York than this young man. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oIu1AeOPZW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2023

Stricker was speechless after the match, in disbelief of what he just accomplished.

Dominic Stricker after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas at US Open “I was down 5-3 & came back in the 4th set. I don’t know how, but I did it somehow. I just kept playing a very high level. I’m actually a bit speechless. It’s a great day.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/C73jnNerBt — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2023

