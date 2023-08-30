Tennis News and Rumors

2 US Open Upsets On Day 3

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Taylor Townsend

Two noteworthy-seeded players were upset during the day session of Day 3 of the US Open, one on the women’s side and one on the men’s side.

1. Taylor Townsend Defeats 19th Ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 

American Taylor Townsend has been surging in doubles, but her singles game took a big step forward when she defeated 19th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.

Her doubles skills are helping her singles game.


The match was on Court 17 which is one of the most intimate; fans can see the action close up.


Townsend had the fans on her side and now finds herself closing on the Top 100 in singles.

2. Qualifier Dominic Stricker Upsets 7th Ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas continues to struggle at the US Open.

In the past six years, he has exited the tournament two times in the first round, twice in the second round, and two times in the third round.

Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker seemingly stole this match from Tsitsipas’s grasp as Tsitsipas had a match point on his serve in the fourth set.

Tsitsipas won two straight tiebreaks to take a 2 sets to 1 lead into the fourth.

He lost the fourth set tiebreak and then dropped the fifth set 6-3.

Stricker served better in the fifth set, and the 128th seed collected the biggest win of his career.

Stricker was speechless after the match, in disbelief of what he just accomplished.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
