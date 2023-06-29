Caroline Wozniacki surprised the tennis world on Thursday by announcing that she is coming out of retirement.

Wozniacki is 32 years old and retired following the 2020 Australian Open.

She is the winner of 30 WTA titles and is a former World No. 1.

I don’t think I’d ever been happier for someone to win their maiden Grand Slam than Caroline Wozniacki at the 2018 Australian Open So long overdue, so well deserved, and such a joyful celebration pic.twitter.com/8DpPAM4pYo — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 29, 2023

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open.

Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter… pic.twitter.com/OQatFWxQGK — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 29, 2023

Since retirement, Wozniacki has given birth to two children (Olivia and James) and worked as a commentator for the Tennis Channel.

After her long layoff, Wozniacki, a sufferer of rheumatoid arthritis, is approaching the game with renewed joy and passion.

She made the decision around the holidays and recently shared her plan with her good friend Serena Williams who is entirely supportive of the idea.

Wozniacki, like Williams, is sharing her big career announcement with Vogue magazine with a photo spread and article in the August 2023 issue.

What Wozniacki Said

She still believes she can be competitive and would not be returning if she did not think so.

Her plan is to start in Montreal before heading to New York.

She does not have a timeframe in mind for how long she will play.

Wozniacki said:

“I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too. How long will I be able to play at my highest level—a year, two years, three years? I don’t know. But I know that five years from now, when the kids are in school, it will be too late. I’m not going to make any bold predictions—but if I didn’t believe in myself, I wouldn’t be doing this: I’m too competitive to just show up and not feel like I’m going to be one of the best players out there.”

She wants to show her children that mothers can have dreams too.

We look forward to seeing Caroline back on the courts this fall.