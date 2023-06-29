Tennis News and Rumors

2018 Australian Open Champion Caroline Wozniacki Is Coming Out Of Retirement

Author
Wendi Oliveros
Caroline Wozniacki surprised the tennis world on Thursday by announcing that she is coming out of retirement.

Wozniacki is 32 years old and retired following the 2020 Australian Open.

She is the winner of 30 WTA titles and is a former World No. 1.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open.

Since retirement, Wozniacki has given birth to two children (Olivia and James) and worked as a commentator for the Tennis Channel.

After her long layoff, Wozniacki, a sufferer of rheumatoid arthritis, is approaching the game with renewed joy and passion.

She made the decision around the holidays and recently shared her plan with her good friend Serena Williams who is entirely supportive of the idea.

Wozniacki, like Williams, is sharing her big career announcement with Vogue magazine with a photo spread and article in the August 2023 issue.

What Wozniacki Said

She still believes she can be competitive and would not be returning if she did not think so.

Her plan is to start in Montreal before heading to New York.

She does not have a timeframe in mind for how long she will play.

Wozniacki said:

“I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too.

How long will I be able to play at my highest level—a year, two years, three years? I don’t know. But I know that five years from now, when the kids are in school, it will be too late. I’m not going to make any bold predictions—but if I didn’t believe in myself, I wouldn’t be doing this: I’m too competitive to just show up and not feel like I’m going to be one of the best players out there.”

She wants to show her children that mothers can have dreams too.

We look forward to seeing Caroline back on the courts this fall.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
