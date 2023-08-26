Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open Champion, affectionately known as Bibi by tennis fans in her home country of Canada and afar, has withdrawn from the 2013 US Open.

She will be replaced by a qualifier.

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from the US Open. Really tough luck for Bibi. This tournament means so much to her & she’s had so many beautiful, unforgettable memories here. Hopefully she can play the rest of the season. ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/aWe9TkXhbP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 26, 2023



Unfortunately, Andreescu, 23, has been no stranger to injury issues since winning the tournament four years ago.

In 2023 alone, she has dealt with both ankle and back injuries.

At the Miami Open in March, Andreescu left the court in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle injury that thankfully looked worse than it turned out to be.

Sad scenes as Bianca Andreescu is forced to retire due to an ankle injury and leaves the court on a wheelchair 😔 Ekaterina Alexandrova advances to the #MiamiOpen Quarterfinals with a 7-6 (0), 0-2 ret. win. pic.twitter.com/efAcBJukfn — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 28, 2023

At the Mubadala Citi Open earlier this month, Andreescu suffered a stress fracture in her back that forced her to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open.

Bibi is in New York and was part of Friday night’s WTA 50th Anniversary Gala, but sadly, that is all we will see from her this year in NYC.

Sad scenes as Bianca Andreescu is forced to retire due to an ankle injury and leaves the court on a wheelchair 😔 Ekaterina Alexandrova advances to the #MiamiOpen Quarterfinals with a 7-6 (0), 0-2 ret. win. pic.twitter.com/efAcBJukfn — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 28, 2023

A healthy Andreescu always has a place on the WTA tour.

Let’s hope she recovers sooner rather than later so fans can see her play before 2024.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023