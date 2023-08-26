Tennis News and Rumors

2019 US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Withdraws From 2023 US Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Tennis: US Open

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open Champion, affectionately known as Bibi by tennis fans in her home country of Canada and afar, has withdrawn from the 2013 US Open.

She will be replaced by a qualifier.


Unfortunately, Andreescu, 23, has been no stranger to injury issues since winning the tournament four years ago.

In 2023 alone, she has dealt with both ankle and back injuries.

At the Miami Open in March, Andreescu left the court in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle injury that thankfully looked worse than it turned out to be.

At the Mubadala Citi Open earlier this month, Andreescu suffered a stress fracture in her back that forced her to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open.

Bibi is in New York and was part of Friday night’s WTA 50th Anniversary Gala, but sadly, that is all we will see from her this year in NYC.

A healthy Andreescu always has a place on the WTA tour.

Let’s hope she recovers sooner rather than later so fans can see her play before 2024.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
