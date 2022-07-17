2022 British Open Live Updates For The Fourth Round At St. Andrews

The leaders have teed off in the fourth and final round at the 2022 British Open…here is a live update of the exciting golf action of the final major of the year! (All times ET).

9:58 AM ET–Leaders are currently Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Viktor Hovland of Norway as they are both at -16

9:59 AM ET—McIlroy is trying to win his fifth major…previously won the 2011 United States Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open…

10:04 AM ET–Birdie for Australia’s Cameron Smith on the par-four second to move to -13, and three back of McIlroy and Hovland

10:07 AM ET–Hovland seems to be bothered by something in his eye

10:08 AM ET–Eagle for Cantlay moves to -10…

10:10 AM ET–Interesting that the Renaissance Club at the Scottish Open last week played a lot more difficult than St. Andrews this week…Xander Schauffele won a week ago at -7…so far at the British Open this weekend 34 golfers are -8 or better

10:14 AM ET–Interesting golf stat courtesy of Dan Hicks of NBC Sports…since McIlroy last won a major at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla in Kentucky, he has only been in the final group of the final round once…that was the 2018 Masters…after the third round McIlroy (-11) trailed Patrick Reed of the United States by three strokes and finished in fifth place at -9…Reed won the only major of his career to date at the 2018 Masters by shooting a score of -15…

10:22 AM ET–Xander Schauffele just eagles 14 and came inches away from an albatross

10:31 AM ET–American PGA rookie Cameron Young records second straight birdie on the fourth hole after beginning his round with a bogey…Young is tied with Smith for third place at -13…

10:39 AM ET–Hovland bogeys the fourth to drop down to -15…McIlroy is the sole leader at -16…

10:40 AM ET–Hovland did not have a bogey at all yesterday…

10:47 AM ET–Cameron Smith of Australia birdies the fifth…goes to -14

10:47 AM ET–Cameron Young of the United Stated birdies the fifth…goes to -14

10:55 AM ET–McIlroy tap in for birdie moves to -17…two stroke lead over Hovland…

11:15 AM ET–Cameron Young birdies the seventh hole to go to -15…two back of McIlroy…Young is tied for second with Hovland…Smith is fourth and three back of McIlroy…

11:34 AM–Cameron Young in trouble on the ninth hole…needed to take an unplayable

11:41 AM–Cameron Young bogeys the ninth…drops down to -14…tied for third with Cameron Smith…McIlroy at -17 and Hovland at -15…

11:54 AM–Cameron Young and Cameron Smith both birdie the 10th to get to -15 and two strokes back of McIlroy…

12:01 PM–Hovland seemed to be distracted prior to his tee shot on the 10th hole as crowd erupted after a long birdie putt by Smith…the Australian goes to -16 and two back of McIlroy with a birdie on the 10th hole…

12:02 PM–McIlroy birdies the 10th hole to go to -18…

12:13 PM–Cameron Smith birdies the 12th to go to -17…seemed to have been a softer roar by the crowd after the Smith birdie on the 12th hole compared to the 10th hole…appears crowd is pro McIlroy and they consider Smith a threat…

12:23 PM–Viktor Hovland birdies the 12th to get to -16…

12:27 PM–Cameron Smith birdied the 13th to tie McIlroy for the lead at -18…

12:28 PM–Young birdies the 13th hole to get to -16…

12:36 PM–Hovland bogeys the 13th hole to drop to -15

12:40 PM–Smith birdies the 14th to go to -19

12:42 PM–Young birdies the 14th to go to -17