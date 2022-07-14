Golf News and Rumors

2022 British Open Payout: $14M Prize Purse Up 22% & 60% Since 2016

Joe Lyons
The prize fund for the 2022 British Open has increased by 22% from last year, and is now up 60% from the figure in 2016 as this year’s winner to take home $2.5 million.

Similar to PGA Tour events, the winner of the British Open gets 18% of the purse while the runner-up earns just over 10% of the total purse.

Even the players who fail to make the cut after Friday’s round will still take home at least $4,950 with the chance of over $7000 if you happen to be in the top 10 among pros not to progress to the third round.

The winner of this week’s Open Championship will pocket $1.89 million, with the runner-up taking almost $1.1m and third place taking $700k.

Last year’s competition had a purse of $11.5 million and Collin Morikawa became the first Open winner to receive over $2m. The purse has been stepped up in 2022 at a total figure of $14 million.

At the time of publishing, 15/2 second favourite Cameron Young has taken the clubhouse lead at a score of eight-under-par, followed by Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy at -5.

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
