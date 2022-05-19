Golf

2022 PGA Championship Live Updates For The First Round At Southern Hills

Jeremy Freeborn
Here are live updates for the 2022 PGA Championship. The leader of golf’s second major at 3:05 ET was Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship winner. McIlroy has completed his round, and is currently at -5 (All times E.T.).

3:10pm ET–There are currently 12 golfers in contention. After McIlroy, the four time major champion, Americans Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are at -4, American Matt Kuchar and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are at -3, and seven golfers are at -2. Those at two-under-par are Australia’s Cameron Smith, the 2022 Players Champion, Americans Jesse Mueller, Chris Kirk, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na and Davis Riley, and Chile’s Mito Pereira.

3:26pm–Remember most golfers in contention had morning tee times.

3:27pm–South African Justin Harding eagled the seventh hole..goes from +2 to even par.

3:44pm–Most notable group of the afternoon is Scheffler/Rahm/Morikawa…1st, 2nd, 3rd in the world…are all at even par…all are the last three major champions…Scheffler won Masters, Rahm won US Open and Morikawa won the British Open…

3:49pm–Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, has joined the group at -2…Thomas in a group with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay…

3:56pm–Tough start for 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka as he is +3…remember Koepka’s rival, Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 United States Open champion, withdrew because of a wrist injury…

4pm–At -2, Thomas has the current best score among all players on the golf course at the moment, and three back of McIlroy…Thomas has 13 holes left and can do some damage…

4:05pm–Currently 27 golfers under par…expect decent scoring today and tomorrow, but remember rain is in the forecast for Saturday…

4:07pm–Eagle for world number one on the fifth…Scottie Scheffler goes from even to -2, and three back of the former world number one McIlroy, who was number one for 106 weeks…Scheffler has been first in the world for eight weeks…

4:16pm–2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa birdies the fourth to go to -2…

4:17pm—Struggles continue for Koepka…made a long putt to salvage a bogey on the 8th…

4:22pm–Scheffler pars the sixth…stays at -2…

4:23pm–Fan favourite Rickie Fowler records a birdie from the bunker on the seventh hole to move to even par…

4:27pm–McIlroy posted his score of -5 in little wind…remember folks he had a remarkable round of eight-under-par 64 in the final round of the Masters last month to finish at -7 and in second place, three strokes back of Scheffler, who was at -10…

4:38pm–Nobody within the afternoon groups has yet to be within two strokes of the lead…McIlroy at -5, Zalatoris and Hoge are at -4, and Kuchar and Ancer are at -3…of the golfers in the top five, only McIlroy is a major champion…he has won at the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open…

4:41pm–Back-to-back bogeys by Thomas moves him back to even par…

4:42pm–Australia’s Lucas Herbert records his second straight birdie…moves to -3 and a tie with Ancer and Kuchar for fourth place…

4:56 pm…Disaster for world number two and the betting favourite Jon Rahm on eighth…double bogey…goes from -1 to +1…remember Rahm was favoured to win the Masters too and finished 27th at +4…

 

 

 

 

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
