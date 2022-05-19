2022 PGA Championship Live Updates For The First Round At Southern Hills

Here are live updates for the 2022 PGA Championship. The leader of golf’s second major at 3:05 ET was Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship winner. McIlroy has completed his round, and is currently at -5 (All times E.T.).

3:10pm ET–There are currently 12 golfers in contention. After McIlroy, the four time major champion, Americans Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are at -4, American Matt Kuchar and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are at -3, and seven golfers are at -2. Those at two-under-par are Australia’s Cameron Smith, the 2022 Players Champion, Americans Jesse Mueller, Chris Kirk, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na and Davis Riley, and Chile’s Mito Pereira.

3:26pm–Remember most golfers in contention had morning tee times.

3:27pm–South African Justin Harding eagled the seventh hole..goes from +2 to even par.

3:44pm–Most notable group of the afternoon is Scheffler/Rahm/Morikawa…1st, 2nd, 3rd in the world…are all at even par…all are the last three major champions…Scheffler won Masters, Rahm won US Open and Morikawa won the British Open…

3:49pm–Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, has joined the group at -2…Thomas in a group with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay…

3:56pm–Tough start for 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka as he is +3…remember Koepka’s rival, Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 United States Open champion, withdrew because of a wrist injury…

4pm–At -2, Thomas has the current best score among all players on the golf course at the moment, and three back of McIlroy…Thomas has 13 holes left and can do some damage…

4:05pm–Currently 27 golfers under par…expect decent scoring today and tomorrow, but remember rain is in the forecast for Saturday…

4:07pm–Eagle for world number one on the fifth…Scottie Scheffler goes from even to -2, and three back of the former world number one McIlroy, who was number one for 106 weeks…Scheffler has been first in the world for eight weeks…

4:16pm–2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa birdies the fourth to go to -2…

4:17pm—Struggles continue for Koepka…made a long putt to salvage a bogey on the 8th…

4:22pm–Scheffler pars the sixth…stays at -2…

4:23pm–Fan favourite Rickie Fowler records a birdie from the bunker on the seventh hole to move to even par…

4:27pm–McIlroy posted his score of -5 in little wind…remember folks he had a remarkable round of eight-under-par 64 in the final round of the Masters last month to finish at -7 and in second place, three strokes back of Scheffler, who was at -10…

4:38pm–Nobody within the afternoon groups has yet to be within two strokes of the lead…McIlroy at -5, Zalatoris and Hoge are at -4, and Kuchar and Ancer are at -3…of the golfers in the top five, only McIlroy is a major champion…he has won at the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open…

4:41pm–Back-to-back bogeys by Thomas moves him back to even par…

4:42pm–Australia’s Lucas Herbert records his second straight birdie…moves to -3 and a tie with Ancer and Kuchar for fourth place…

4:56 pm…Disaster for world number two and the betting favourite Jon Rahm on eighth…double bogey…goes from -1 to +1…remember Rahm was favoured to win the Masters too and finished 27th at +4…