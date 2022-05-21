2022 PGA Championship Live Updates For The Third Round At Southern Hills

Here are live updates for the 2022 PGA Championship, the second golf major in 2022. The current leader in the third round at Southern Hills is American Will Zalatoris, who shot a score of -9 after 36 holes. In a fascinating statistic, all seven prior major winners at the halfway point at Southern Hills have gone on to win the title. All times ET.

2:54 PM–2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas of Louisville, Kentucky began the day at -6…he is now at -5 after a first hole bogey…

3 PM–Whenever one thinks of Louisville, the first thing you think of is horse racing. Today is not Kentucky Derby day, but is Preakness Day. Check out the outstanding Preakness coverage on The Sports Daily website throughout the day.

3:03 PM–Will Zalatoris bogeys the first hole to drop into a first place tie with Mito Pereira of Chile…

3:08 PM–Zalatoris bogey moves major champions Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas into contention…Watson won the 2012 and 2014 Masters, and Thomas won the 2017 Players Championship…

3:17 PM—Mito Pereira, the 100th ranked player in the world, leads the PGA Championship after birdie on 2nd hole…

3:18 PM—Zalatoris long par putt on 2nd hole to remain one back…

3:19 PM–Interesting golf stat courtesy of Dottie Pepper of CBS Sports…Pereira does not have a top-10 on the PGA Tour this season…his best finish was a 13th place finish at the Valero Texas Open…

3:28 PM–Neither Zalatoris or Pereira have ever won on the PGA Tour before

3:29 PM–Pereira is competing in only his second major tournament…his first was the 2019 U.S. Open, where he missed the cut…2019 U.S. Open was won by American Gary Woodland

3:32 PM–Tough start for Zalatoris…remember he did not have a bogey in the entire second round and bogeyed the first….

3:33 PM–Justin Thomas birdies the fourth to go to -6 and three back of Pereira…

3:46 PM–Mito Pereira pars the fourth to remain at -9…

3:47 PM—Zalatoris bogeys the fourth hole from four feet…drops two back of Pereira at -7…

3:49 PM–No Chilean has ever won on a men’s golf major…only Chilean golfer to win on the PGA Tour is world number 16 Joaquin Niemann, who won the 2019 Greenbrier and 2022 Genesis Invitational (best known as PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California)…

3:57 PM…First LPGA winner from Chile was Nicole Perrot, who won the 2005 Longs Drugs Challenge in Danville, California, where she shot a four-round score of -9, and beat Hee-Won Han of South Korea by a stroke….ironically Pereira is also currently at -9…

4:04 PM–Pereira gets into double digits…now at -10 after a birdie on the fifth…three stroke lead over Zalatoris…

4:04 PM—double bogey for Rory McIlroy on the 6th…drops to -2…

4:10 PM—great shot from Watson from the bunker at the 6th hole…

4:22 PM—Cameron Young’s shot from the rough on the 10th ends up in the bunker…bogeys the 10th…

4:23 PM—Zalatoris bogeys the 6th…drops to -6 and four back of Pereira…

4:33 PM–Watson birdies the 7th…moves to -6

4:41 PM–Zalatoris bogeys the 5th…moves to -5…Watson sole golfer in 2nd place at -6…

4:44 PM…temperature in Tulsa is a cool 57 degrees Fahrenheit..

4:50 PM–Zalatoris hits the ball out of the bunker at the eighth hole…

4:54 PM–Pereira bogeys the eighth to drop down to -9…three stroke lead on Watson….

4:55 PM—Tidbit from Ian Baker-Finch of CBS Sports…Pereira was in the famous seven-hole playoff for the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021…bronze medal was won by Cheng-tsung Pan of Chinese Taipei…

5:02 PM–Tidbit from Jim Nantz of CBS Sports…Pereira’s idol growing up was Chilean tennis star Nicolas Massu, the 2004 Olympic gold medalist in men’s singles and men’s doubles…Massu is the current tennis coach of 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria…speaking of tennis majors, the 2022 French Open starts on Sunday from Roland Garros

5:08 PM—second straight bogey for Pereira coming up…

5:10 PM—Zalatoris misses short birdie putt on nine…remains at -5…

5:10 PM—Pereira bogeys the ninth…drops to -8…two stroke lead on Watson and three-stroke lead on Zalatoris…

5:17 PM–Double bogey for McIlroy…moves to +2…

5:18 PM–Watson bogeys the 10th…drops to -5…still in contention, three back of Pereira…

5:24 PM—Bogey bogey bogey…three straight bogey for Pereira as he drops to -7…Pereira bogeys the 10th…

5:27 PM—struggles of Pereira have brought others back into contention…Watson and Zalatoris are at -5, Thomas and Cameron Young of Scarborough, New York are at -4…

5:33 PM—Wind in Tulsa continues to gust…

5:39 PM–Justin Thomas records his fifth straight par on the 12th…remains at -4 and three back of Pereira and in fourth…

5:40 PM—long par putt for Watson on the 12th…

5:43 PM—with the struggles of Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick of England has got back into contention…currently at -4 and tied for fourth with Cameron Young and Justin Thomas…

5:48 PM…five straight pars for Zalatoris…tied for second with Watson at -5…

5:49 PM…fourth bogey in the last five holes…Pereira at -6…

5:55 PM—currently seven golfers in striking distance of Pereira at -6…Watson and Zalatoris at -5…Fitzpatrick and Thomas at -4…Young, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Ireland’s Seamus Power at -3…Power in the clubhouse after a 67…

5:59 PM–Thomas bogeys the 13th…drops to -3…

6:00 PM—As we reach the top of the hour, we have the 10th eagle of the 2022 PGA Championship…this one was extremely significant as American PGA rookie sensation Cameron Young of Scarborough, New York eagles the 17th to go to -5, and one back of Pereira…could Young be the round three leader?

6:04 PM–Zalatoris long birdie putt on the 13th…tied with Pereira for the lead at -6…

6:06 PM—long birdie putt for Pereira…returns to the lead at -7…

6:13 PM–Zalatoris reaches the bunker on the 14th hole…

6:17 PM–Cam Young enters clubhouse at -5…

6:19 PM–Pereira birdies 14th…goes to -8…

6:20 PM–Zalatoris pars 14th…currently at -6

6:26 PM–McIlroy birdies 16th…goes to -1…