2023 ATP Finals Groups And First Matches Are Announced

Wendi Oliveros
ATP Finals

The 2023 Nitto ATP Finals are taking place from November 12-19 in Turin, Italy.

The top eight tennis players in the world have been divided into two groups for round-robin action.

The groups are as follows:

Green Group

1. Novak Djokovic, 2022 ATP Finals Champion

If Djokovic wins in 2023 (he has to be considered a heavy favorite), it will mark his seventh career ATP Finals championship.

2. Jannik Sinner, First Time Qualifier

Sinner played the event as an alternate in 2021 stepping in for the injured Matteo Berrettini.

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2019 ATP Finals Champion

Tsitsipas has said this title is more valuable than a Grand Slam.

4. Holger Rune, First Time Qualifier

Since hiring Boris Becker as his coach, Rune has played better.

Will the momentum carry over to Turin?

The Green Group will start round robin play on Sunday with Tsitsipas taking on Sinner in the day session and Rune facing Djokovic in the night session.

 

Red Group

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Playing For the First Time

2023 ATP Finals Groups And First Matches Are Announced

Alcaraz could not play in 2022 because of injury so this is his first time competing at the ATP Finals.

2. Daniil Medvedev, 2020 ATP Finals Champion

2023 ATP Finals Groups And First Matches Are Announced

Medvedev plays some of his best tennis on indoor hardcourts.

3. Andrey Rublev, 2022 ATP Finals Semifinalist

2023 ATP Finals Groups And First Matches Are Announced

Rublev advanced to the semifinals last year.

4. Alexander Zverev, 2021 ATP Finals Champion

Alexander Zverev is No.7 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

Zverev won this event two years ago in the season before his catastrophic injury at the French Open.

The Az and Ev players will be playing on Monday as follows:

Alcaraz takes on Zverev in the day session, and Rublev faces Medvedev in the night session.

Watch complete coverage of the 2023 ATP Finals from November 12-19 on the Tennis Channel.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
