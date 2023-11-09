The 2023 Nitto ATP Finals are taking place from November 12-19 in Turin, Italy.

The top eight tennis players in the world have been divided into two groups for round-robin action.

The groups are as follows:

Green Group

1. Novak Djokovic, 2022 ATP Finals Champion

If Djokovic wins in 2023 (he has to be considered a heavy favorite), it will mark his seventh career ATP Finals championship.

Novak Djokovic is training in Turin and getting ready to make more history. 💪🏻pic.twitter.com/e19pMEPYHc — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) November 9, 2023

2. Jannik Sinner, First Time Qualifier

Sinner played the event as an alternate in 2021 stepping in for the injured Matteo Berrettini.

Jannik Sinner so pumped up ahead of his 1st ATP Finals appearance – not as an alternate – in Turin 🇮🇹 (🎥 @janniksin) pic.twitter.com/tGMWj2BqKB — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) November 8, 2023

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2019 ATP Finals Champion

Tsitsipas has said this title is more valuable than a Grand Slam.

🤔🇬🇷 In a recent interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas suggested that winning the ATP Finals is ‘bigger’ than winning a Major title: “We all gather together and we get to play against each other and focus on the fact that we are the best in the world trying to fight for this mega… pic.twitter.com/3uFByvaXNe — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) November 8, 2023

4. Holger Rune, First Time Qualifier

Since hiring Boris Becker as his coach, Rune has played better.

Will the momentum carry over to Turin?

Holger Rune gives credit to Boris Becker for helping him qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals 👏#HolgerRune #BorisBecker #NittoATPFinals #Tennis pic.twitter.com/lFHaYAbsRt — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) November 7, 2023

The Green Group will start round robin play on Sunday with Tsitsipas taking on Sinner in the day session and Rune facing Djokovic in the night session.

Red Group

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Playing For the First Time

Alcaraz could not play in 2022 because of injury so this is his first time competing at the ATP Finals.

2. Daniil Medvedev, 2020 ATP Finals Champion

Medvedev plays some of his best tennis on indoor hardcourts.

3. Andrey Rublev, 2022 ATP Finals Semifinalist

Rublev advanced to the semifinals last year.

4. Alexander Zverev, 2021 ATP Finals Champion

Zverev won this event two years ago in the season before his catastrophic injury at the French Open.

The Az and Ev players will be playing on Monday as follows:

Alcaraz takes on Zverev in the day session, and Rublev faces Medvedev in the night session.

Watch complete coverage of the 2023 ATP Finals from November 12-19 on the Tennis Channel.