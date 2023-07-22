2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Three

Here are the live updates of the 151st British Open from Royal Liverpool. Heading into the day, Brian Harman of Savannah, Georgia was the leader at -10. He had a five stroke lead on his nearest competitor, Tommy Fleetwood of England.

10:45 AM ET–Brian Harman bogeys the first hole to drop to -9…now puts two-time major champion Jon Rahm of Barrika, Spain in contention…Rahm is done his third round after a terrific third round score of eight-under-par 63…Rahm’s two prior major championships were the 2021 United States Open and the 2023 Masters

10:54 AM ET–Fleetwood birdies second hole to improve to -6…

11:25 AM ET–Impressive eagle by India’s Shubhankar Sharma on the fifth hole gets him to -5…

11:25 AM ET–Harman bogeys the fourth to drop to -8…

11:26 AM ET–2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day of Beaudesert, Australia birdies the fifth hole to improve to -5…

11:33 AM ET–Biggest story so far has been the fact that Harman is +2 after four holes, and brought the field back into play…the other big story was the fact Rahm had eight birdies and zero bogeys during his sensational Saturday…

11:37 AM ET–2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young of Scarborough, New York birdies the ninth to improve to -5…

11:48 AM ET–Harman birdies the fifth hole to improve to -9…

11:52 AM ET–Very wet and rainy conditions in Liverpool at the moment…

12:02 PM ET–Harman shoots the golf ball out of the rough on the seventh hole…

12:05 PM ET–Remarkable eagle by France’s Antoine Rozner on the 15th hole gets him to -4…

12:09 PM ET–Harman pars the seventh to remain at -9…

12:14 PM ET–Day birdies the ninth hole to improve to -6…

12:16 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Harman -9, 2) Rahm, Day & Fleetwood -6…

12:26 PM ET–This is the second straight year that Harman has been in contention at a major…he finished sixth at the 2022 British Open…

12:29 PM ET–Long par putt by Day on the 10th keeps him at -6…

12:31 PM ET–Harman birdies the ninth hole to improve to -10…crowd is definitely pro Fleetwood in the final pairing…

12:41 PM ET–Fleetwood in trouble in the bunker…

12:43 PM ET–Rozner delivers great shot from the bunker after standing in an awkward position…

12:44 PM ET–Fleetwood bogeys the 10th and drops to -5…

1:02 PM ET–Cameron Young birdies the 15th hole to improve to -6…

1:11 PM ET–Harman birdies the 12th hole and improves to -11…once again has a five stroke lead…this time over Rahm, Day and Young…

1:16 PM ET–Day unsuccessful with his birdie attempt…ball goes forward and back…

1:20 PM ET–Harman birdies the 13th hole to improve to -12…

1:40 PM ET–Young birdies the 18th hole to improve to -7…

1:59 PM ET–Harman pars the 15th hole to remain at -12…15th hole has been relatively easy all week…

2:11 PM ET–Harman pars the 16th hole to remain at -12…

2:24 PM ET–Harman lands in the rough with his tee shot on the 18th hole…