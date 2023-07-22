Golf News and Rumors

2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Three

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Here are the live updates of the 151st British Open from Royal Liverpool. Heading into the day, Brian Harman of Savannah, Georgia was the leader at -10. He had a five stroke lead on his nearest competitor, Tommy Fleetwood of England.

10:45 AM ET–Brian Harman bogeys the first hole to drop to -9…now puts two-time major champion Jon Rahm of Barrika, Spain in contention…Rahm is done his third round after a terrific third round score of eight-under-par 63…Rahm’s two prior major championships were the 2021 United States Open and the 2023 Masters

10:54 AM ET–Fleetwood birdies second hole to improve to -6…

11:25 AM ET–Impressive eagle by India’s Shubhankar Sharma on the fifth hole gets him to -5…

11:25 AM ET–Harman bogeys the fourth to drop to -8…

11:26 AM ET–2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day of Beaudesert, Australia birdies the fifth hole to improve to -5…

11:33 AM ET–Biggest story so far has been the fact that Harman is +2 after four holes, and brought the field back into play…the other big story was the fact Rahm had eight birdies and zero bogeys during his sensational Saturday…

11:37 AM ET–2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young of Scarborough, New York birdies the ninth to improve to -5…

11:48 AM ET–Harman birdies the fifth hole to improve to -9…

11:52 AM ET–Very wet and rainy conditions in Liverpool at the moment…

12:02 PM ET–Harman shoots the golf ball out of the rough on the seventh hole…

12:05 PM ET–Remarkable eagle by France’s Antoine Rozner on the 15th hole gets him to -4…

12:09 PM ET–Harman pars the seventh to remain at -9…

12:14 PM ET–Day birdies the ninth hole to improve to -6…

12:16 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Harman -9, 2) Rahm, Day & Fleetwood -6…

12:26 PM ET–This is the second straight year that Harman has been in contention at a major…he finished sixth at the 2022 British Open…

12:29 PM ET–Long par putt by Day on the 10th keeps him at -6…

12:31 PM ET–Harman birdies the ninth hole to improve to -10…crowd is definitely pro Fleetwood in the final pairing…

12:41 PM ET–Fleetwood in trouble in the bunker…

12:43 PM ET–Rozner delivers great shot from the bunker after standing in an awkward position…

12:44 PM ET–Fleetwood bogeys the 10th and drops to -5…

1:02 PM ET–Cameron Young birdies the 15th hole to improve to -6…

1:11 PM ET–Harman birdies the 12th hole and improves to -11…once again has a five stroke lead…this time over Rahm, Day and Young…

1:16 PM ET–Day unsuccessful with his birdie attempt…ball goes forward and back…

1:20 PM ET–Harman birdies the 13th hole to improve to -12…

1:40 PM ET–Young birdies the 18th hole to improve to -7…

1:59 PM ET–Harman pars the 15th hole to remain at -12…15th hole has been relatively easy all week…

2:11 PM ET–Harman pars the 16th hole to remain at -12…

2:24 PM ET–Harman lands in the rough with his tee shot on the 18th hole…

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round

2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Two

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round One
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
British Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Practice Round
British Open 2023 Odds: Caesars Sportsbook Lists Golfer Rory McIlroy As Favorite In Return To Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open Past Winners at Royal Liverpool Golf Course
British Open Past Winners at Royal Liverpool Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Cameron Smith is rumored to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Five top storylines heading into 2023 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top