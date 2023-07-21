Golf News and Rumors

2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Two

Jeremy Freeborn
The 151st British Open is taking place from the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake. Here are live updates.

10:39 AM ET–Biggest story from the second round so far is that Brian Harman of Savannah, Georgia has a significant lead. The 36-year-old is at -10 and has a five stroke lead on England’s Tommy Fleetwood. Harman had a sensational start and a fantastic finish on Friday. He birdied the second, third, fourth and fifth holes, and then eagled the 18th hole. On the final hole, Harman had a 346 yard tee shot, 244 yard approach shot and then a 14 yard putt that put him into double digits for the final major of the season.

10:50 PM ET–Harman entered the second round of the British Open in fourth place and one stroke back of the leaders–Christo Lamprecht of George, South Africa, Emiliano Grillo of Resistencia, Argentina, and Tommy Fleetwood of Southport, England.

10:51 PM ET–Harman has won twice before on the PGA Tour. His victories came at the 2014 John Deere Classic and the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

11:49 PM ET–Bogey for Spieth on the 10th…dropped to -4…closest golfer to Harman is Antoine Rozner of France, who is -5…

 

Golf News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
