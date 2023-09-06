We saw an excellent Top-25 battle and a few big-time upsets. While the top didn’t see much movement, the bottom half of our Top-25 saw plenty of shuffling with one team entering and one team exiting the Top-25.

Top 25 College Football Power Rankings

Georgia (1-0) | Last Week 1 Michigan (1-0) | Last Week 2 Ohio State (1-0) | Last Week 3 USC (2-0) | Last Week 4 Alabama (1-0) | Last Week 5 Florida State (1-0) | Last Week 9 Penn State (1-0) | Last Week 6 Washington (1-0) | Last Week 7 Utah (1-0) | Last Week 12 Tennessee (1-0) | Last Week 11 Texas (1-0) | Last Week 13 Notre Dame (2-0) | Last Week 14 Oregon (1-0) | Last Week 15 LSU (0-1) | Last Week 8 Wisconsin (1-0) | Last Week 16 Kansas State (1-0) | Last Week 17 Oregon State (1-0) | Last Week 18 Ole Miss (1-0) | Last Week 19 Colorado (1-0) | Last Week Unranked Oklahoma (1-0) | Last Week 21 Texas A&M (1-0) | Last Week 22 North Carolina (1-0) | Last Week 23 Tulane (1-0) | Last Week 24 TCU (0-1) | Last Week 20 Clemson (0-1) | Last Week 10

DROPPED OUT: Texas Tech (0-1) | Last Week 25

1. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 48-7 vs. Tennessee-Martin

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 10 am vs Ball State

Last week the Bulldogs started off with a big-time test against Oregon. This year, not so much. They opened at home against UT Martin in a game that was over from the get-go. Georgia scored six times before Martin saw the endzone. Next. week the Bulldogs host Ball State before they open up SEC play at home against South Carolina.

2. Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 30-3 vs. East Carolina

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 1:30 pm vs UNLV

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy showed up wearing a “Free Harbaugh” shirt in the Wolverines’ first game without their head coach due to a self-imposed suspension, and then McCarthy went on to complete 26/30 passes for 280 yards and three scores. Michigan looked every bit the part holding ECU to just 235 total yards. Michigan hosts UNLV next week.

3. Ohio State (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 23-3 vs. Indiana

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 10 am vs. Youngstown State

The Buckeyes started sluggish and never fully got it going in a weekend-opening conference game at home against Indiana. Kyle McCord wasn’t overly impressive in his starting debut for Ohio State finishing 20/33 for 239 yards and one interception. This was just a 10-3 game at halftime but OSU blanked the Hoosiers in the second half.

4. USC (2-0)

Last Week: Win | 66-14 vs. Nevada

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 8:30 pm vs Stanford

The USC offense was at it against as they scored 10 more points than their opening weekend win route to hanging a 66 spot on Nevada. The Trojans opened the first quarter with three TDs and never looked back. Caleb Williams threw for five more touchdowns bringing his total to nine in two games. This offense is no joke. USC opens Pac-12 play with Stanford next week.

5. Alabama (1-0)

Poetry in motion pic.twitter.com/ttkDjKEx2p — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 3, 2023

Last Week: Win | 56-7 vs. Middle Tennessee

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 5 pm vs Texas

Jalen Milroe and new OC Tommy Reese were solid in their Crimson Tide debut. ‘Bama led 28-0 at the half and did whatever they wanted all day. Now they face a true test next week against Texas.

6. Florida State (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 45-24 vs. LSU

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 9 @ 6:30 pm vs Southern Miss

We talked a lot about why we really liked this Seminoles squad in the ACC, and they showed the country why in the biggest week 1 showdown in college football. FSU traded punches early with LSU and trailed 17-14 at the half. But in the second, it was all ‘Noles. Florida State outscored LSU 31-7 in the second half and announced themselves as a legit title contender. In three weeks the ‘Noles are at Clemson for a big-time ACC clash.

7. Penn State (0-0)

Last Week: Win | 38-15 vs. West Virginia

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 10 am vs Delaware

In our opening power rankings, we gushed over our love for Penn State QB Drew Allar, and he did not disappoint in the opener. Allar finished with 325 yards and three TDs to pace the Nittany Lions who looked dominant against West Virginia. In two weeks Penn State gets its first Big Ten test at Illinois

8. Washington (1-0)

Michael Penix Jr. was SHARP in his season debut 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1atJTjKeQp — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 3, 2023

Last Week: Win | 56-19 vs. Boise State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 3 pm vs Tulsa

We had the Huskies -14.5 in our college football week 1 best bets and they did not disappoint. Michael Penix Jr. was every bit as good as we thought he good be on his way to 450 yards passing and 5 TD’s. This Washington is going to be a problem if their defense continues to improve.

9. Utah (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 24-11 vs. Florida

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 9 @ 10 am @ Baylor

Utah looked every bit the part at home against SEC opponent Florida, even without Cam Rising. We really like this Utah squad but they have a bit of a trap game next week at Baylor. It’s an early start time with Utah coming off the high of a win against Florida, while Baylor limps in off a somewhat embarrassing loss to Texas State. Utah needs to come in focused as their Pac-12 play starts just two weeks later against UCLA.

10. Tennessee (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 49-13 vs. Virginia

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 9 @ 3 pm vs Austin Peay

It was all Vols in a matchup against a Virginia squad that is going to struggle all season long. But I still think Joe Milton has some work to do to quiet the doubters. He wasn’t exactly jaw-dropping against UVA. He finished 21-30 for just 200 yards and two TDs. After a home game against Austin Peay, Tennessee opens SEC play at Florida which will be their first true test.

11. Texas (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 37-10 vs. Rice

Next Game:

Mon, Sep 9 @ 5 pm @ Alabama

Texas has been the king of disappointment the last few years as we always think they’re back and they always prove us wrong. But next week they have a massive opportunity but also one of the biggest tests they’ll face all year. It’s a preview of what life inside the SEC will look like for Texas, at Alabama. This group better show up because this is a good ‘Bama squad.

12. Notre Dame (2-0)

To show an opponent respect, you play as hard as you can #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/OpjZ7xQ1X3 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 3, 2023

Last Week: Win | 56-3 vs. Tennessee State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 10 am @ NC State

Notre Dame has looked every bit the part in the first two weeks of the season with blowout wins over some weaker opponents. Next week they’ll be a touchdown road favorite over a pesky NC State squad. After a matchup with Central Michigan, ND gets Ohio State, Duke, Louisville, USC, Pitt, and Clemson in consecutive weeks. It’s the most challenging schedule ND has played in 10-15 years.

13. Oregon (1-0)

Last Week: Win | 81-7 vs. Portland State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 5 pm @ Texas Tech

Oregon came out and dropped an 81-burger on Portland State. The wild thing is at one point this was a 7-7 contest as Portland State answered Oregon’s opening TD. But Oregon would go on to score four second-quarter TDs on their way to a route. The Ducks get Texas Tech next week on the road. Texas Tech may be dangerous after falling to Wyoming and dropping out of our Top 25.

14. LSU (0-1)

Last Week: Loss | 24-54 vs. Florida State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 5:30 pm vs Grambling State

LSU was just outclassed in the second half of their week one matchup with Flordia State. Jayden Daniels still played well and this Tiger football team is still going to be a very good team. They have Grambling next week before they open SEC play at Miss State.

15. Wisconsin (1-0)

Previous Game: Win | 38-17 vs. Buffalo

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 5:30 pm @ Washington State

We’re a bit higher on this Wisconsin squad than everyone else right now, but we’re okay with that. They currently sit at They currently rank at 19 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. Tanner Mordecai was as good as we had hoped in his Badger debut, but we like where this squad can go. They have an interesting and potentially dangerous matchup next week in Pullman with a solid Washington State squad before they open up Big Ten play two weeks later at Purdue.

16. Kansas State (1-0)

Previous Game: Win | 45-0 vs. SE Missouri State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 10 am vs Troy

While all the Big 12 focus seems to be on TCU and Oklahoma, the defending Big 12 champs are somehow flying under the radar once again. Will Howard, the big 6’5 QB out of Pennsylvania looked every bit the part, and defensively Kansas State looked every bit as nasty as last year. People need to wake up on this group.

17. Oregon State (1-0)

Previous Game: Win | 42-17 vs. San Jose State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 7 pm vs UC Davis

Oregon State is another squad flying under radars. They could play big-time spoiler in the Pac-12 and might even sneak in for a title shot. I’m still not high on DJ Uiagalelei, but he shut me up a bit with five total TDs on 239 yards passing. The Beaver schedule gets tough after UC Davis next week as they have SDSU, Washington State, and Utah in a tough three-game stretch.

18. Ole Miss

Previous Game: Win | 73-7 vs. Mercer

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 1:30 pm vs Tulane

People are being oddly quiet about Ole Miss after a few years of hype, and maybe that is because Lane Kiffin has been relatively quiet as well. But they certainly made some noise on Saturday when they hung 73 on Mercer. Next week Ole Miss has a Top-25 matchup on their hands in hungry Tulane which is sure to be a battle. Ole Miss has opened as 4-point favorites.

19. Colorado (1-0)

The 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐞 cinematic highlight you’ve been waiting for 🎥🎬🍿#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/kJKty8kZyI — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 4, 2023

Previous Game: Win | 45-42 vs. TCU

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 9 @ 10 am vs. Nebraska.

The talk of the town has cracked our Top 25, but how could they not? They went on the road and outscored and out-toughed a squad that played for a natty last year, and they did it on the road. It’s obvious that Colorado football is going to be must-see TV for the rest of the year. But they have a serious test next week against a rejuvenated Nebraska squad. But you KNOW, Boulder is going to be rocking.

20. Oklahoma (0-0)

Previous Game: Win | 73-0 vs. Arkansas State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 4 pm vs SMU

Dillon Gabriel was excellent and the OU defense finally looked the part under head coach Will Venables. This is a squad that could shoot up our rankings, but we need to see them pass a test bigger than Arkansas State in order to do so.

21. Texas A&M (1-0)

Previous Game: Win | 52-10 vs. New Mexico

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 1:30 pm @ Miami

Connor Weigman has a lot of doubters in Texas heading into the opener, but he may have quite a few. In his Aggie debut, he finished with 5 TDs on 236 yards passing. If they’re going to make any noise in the SEC this year, Weigman will have to be excellent. But so far, so good. The Aggies are at Miami next week.

22. North Carolina (1-0)

Previous Game: Win | 31-17 vs. South Carolina

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 3:15 pm vs Appy St.

Drake Maye was good enough on Saturday to get the win over South Carolina, but he didn’t do much to elevate his Heisman chances. Maye finished 24/32 for 269 yards, two TDs, and two INTs. But UNC got the win. UNC has a really advantageous schedule, but they’ll need to pick it up to contend for the ACC title.

23. Tulane (1-0)

Previous Game: Win | 37-17 vs. South Alabama

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 2 @ 1:30 pm vs Ole Miss

Tulane is gearing up for their biggest non-conference game in quite some time as they head to Oxford to take on the Rebels in a Top 25 matchup. Micahel Pratt was nearly perfect finishing 14/15 for 294 yards and four TDs.

24. TCU (0-1)

Previous Game: Loss | 42-45 vs. Colorado

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 6 pm vs Nicholls

It was a disappointing start to 2023 for coach Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs following an improbable run to the national title game last year. But they got beat by what looked like a tough and explosive Colorado team. They’ve fallen out of most Top 25’s, but we still think this is a solid football squad.

25. Clemson (0-1)

Previous Game: Loss | 7-28 vs. Duke

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 9 @ 12:15 pm vs Charleston Southern

No one had a worse start for teams with national title hopes than Clemson. It was all bad on the road at Duke. They led 7-6 at halftime and just got absolutely outplayed in the second half. Dabo Swinney has some serious work to do.