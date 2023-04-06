Golf News and Rumors

2023 Masters Live Updates for The First Round at Augusta

Jeremy Freeborn
Masters

One of the first signs of spring is the first major of the golf season. Here are live updates of the first round of the 2023 Masters.

3 PM ET–Afternoon leaderboard of the Masters has Norway’s Viktor Hovland leading at -7. Three more golfers are tied for second at -5. There you can find Australia’s Adam Scott, Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Xander Schauffele. Meanwhile, there are four golfers at -4. There you have major winners Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry, along with Americans Cameron Young and Sam Burns….

3:06 PM ET–The major champions on the current leaderboard have combined to win seven major championships. Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida have won the 2017 and 2018 United States Open, and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship. Rahm won the 2021 United States Open, Scott won the 2013 Masters, and Lowry of Ireland won the 2019 British Open….

3:06 PM ET–Rahm birdies the 16th hole to get to -6…

3:07 pm ET–American amateur Sam Bennett of Madisonville, Texas, and not the Florida Panthers forward, makes an impressive long putt on the par three sixth hole, to move into contention at -4…

3:08 PM ET–Cameron Young records a birdie after an amazing tee shot on the 16th hole…was his third birdie in the last four holes and moves to -5 and two strokes back of Hovland….

3:14 PM ET–Koepka birdies the 12th hole to move to -5…

3:19 PM ET–Announcement made that Americans Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na have withdrawn because of injuries.

3:21 PM ET–Schauffele finishes his round at -4…had a par on the 18th hole after a bogey on the 17th hole…

3:23 PM ET–Tiger Woods completes his first round by shooting two over par.

3:27 PM ET–Hovland in the clubhouse at -7…

3:35 PM ET–Scott bogeys 18th hole to drop to -4…Was his first bogey of the day…His best hole in the first round was the 15th hole where he had an eagle…

3:35 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the par five 13th hole to drop to -4….

3:37 PM ET–Tough day for world number two, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who is at +2 after a double bogey on the 7th hole…

3:42 PM ET–Young finishes his round at -5…

3:44 PM ET–Jon Rahm sets Masters history…posts the best score ever for 18 holes at -7 in a round that began with a double bogey…tied for the lead with Hovland at -7…

3:45 PM ET–Another LIV player has jumped into contention as Chile’s Joaquin Niemann is at -4 after nine holes…Koepka is also at -4…

 

 

