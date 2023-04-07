2023 Masters Live Updates For The Second Round At Augusta

The second round of the first major of the year takes place on Good Friday. Here are the live updates.

3 P.M. ET–A great tournament for four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He is currently at -12 and leads American amateur Sam Bennett by four strokes.

3:05 P.M. ET–World Matchplay champion Sam Burns in the clubhouse at -5.

3:05 P.M. ET–Rory McIlroy misses the cut at +5.

3:07 P.M. ET–Fred Couples records a par on the 14th hole. Currently at even par. If Couples makes the cut, he would be the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut. His age is 63 years, six months and four days. The current record belongs to Germany’s Bernard Langer, who was 63 years, two months, and 18 days when he made the cut in 2020. Couples won the Masters in 1992. Langer, who won the Masters in 1985 and 1993, is at +5. The current cutline is +3.

3:07 PM ET–Rain delay.

3:28 PM ET–Action resuming after a 21-minute disruption.

3:36 PM ET–Sandy Lyle of Balquhidder, Scotland and Larry Mize of Augusta, Georgia are playing the final Masters of their careers. Lyle, who is 65 years old and won the Masters in 1988 and the British Open in 1985, is +18. Mize, who is 64 years old, and won the Masters in 1987, is +9. Even though Lyle and Mize will no longer be at the Masters, they are still invited to attend the major and be a guest at the Champion’s Dinner.

3:47 PM ET–Just saw a child among the patrons in the gallery. Wonder if the children’s cost is $1000 per day as well?

3:53 PM ET–Jon Rahm moves into a tie for second place at -8.

3:54 PM ET–Just saw Couples’s yellow ball. Couples is competing in his 38th Masters. He is currently at -1. It should be noted the Seattle native has not made the Masters cut since 2018, when he was ironically tied for 38th place.

4:08 PM ET–The 2021 United States Open champion Jon Rahm of Spain, just birdies the ninth hole, to move into contention at -9 and three strokes back of Koepka, who is at -12.

4:11 PM ET–Extremely windy….a lawn chair just flew on to the course….

4:19 PM ET–Another weather delay.