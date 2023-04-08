2023 Masters Live Updates For The Third Day At Augusta

On Saturday there is a lot of golf to be played. There is the conclusion of the second round of the 2023 Masters and the third round. Here are the live updates of the first major of the 2023 calendar.

10:10 PM ET–Jon Rahm makes a tough putt from the rough to improve to -11. The Spaniard who won the 2021 United States Open is two-under-par on the back nine on Saturday, after beginning the day at -9. Rahm also birdied the 12th and 15th holes, and bogeyed the 16th hole. The bogey was a three-putt.

10:20 PM ET–Rahm is one stroke back of the leader, Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach. Florida. Koepka is at -12. It should be noted that Koepka has been in the clubhouse for a while as he finished his round on Friday. Koepka’s four major titles came at the 2017 and 2018 United States Open championships and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship.

10:24 PM ET–The weather conditions are a significant constant drizzle and very cold, unlike the first day of the 2023 Masters when the temperature was in the 80s. Today the current temperature in Augusta is 8 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Fahrenheit. That is approximately a 40 degrees Fahrenheit drop since Thursday.

10:28 PM ET–The fact that the world’s best are even playing is a little surprising.

10:29 PM ET–Rahm will have a tough long par putt coming up to remain at -11.

10:31 PM ET–At this time the weekend looks to be a battle between the LIV Tour and PGA Tour. Rahm representing the PGA Tour and Koepka representing the LIV Tour.

10:31 PM ET–Rahm’s long par putt comes up a little short and to the right of the hole.

10:35 PM ET–Rahm bogeys the 18th to finish his second round at -10. Koepka’s lead after round two is two strokes….live updates to return at 3 PM ET…