2023 PGA Championship: Koepka Captures Fifth Major Title

Brooks Koepka continues to build his legacy as a supreme Major’s tournament player as he captured his incredible fifth major championship and third overall PGA Championship on Sunday at Oak Hill in Rochester, NY. Koepka’s journey to victory in the 2023 PGA Championship began 36 days prior, after a disappointing finish at the Masters where he squandered a 2-shot lead. Determined to learn from his mistakes, Koepka couldn’t sleep that night, reflecting on what went wrong.

“That’s the whole goal, right? You’re not trying to dwell on it,” he said last week. “Yeah, it sucks to finish second, but at the same time, as long as you learn from it, you’ll be fine.”

Same Path, Different Outcome

In a remarkable turnaround, Koepka entered the final round of the PGA Championship with a lead once again, and this time, he held onto it. Despite a strong challenge from Viktor Hovland and a late surge from Scottie Scheffler, Koepka maintained his composure.

A blazing start with three birdies in the first four holes set the tone for Koepka’s victory. Hovland matched him shot for shot with five birdies, but Koepka’s seven birdies outshined the Norwegian’s efforts.

A Disastrous 16th for Hovland

Hovland’s hopes diminished at the 16th hole when he encountered a familiar fate—a shot from a fairway bunker that ended up in the grass face, similar to Corey Conners’ misfortune a day earlier. Hovland double-bogeyed, while Koepka birdied, extending his lead from one to four strokes and securing the Wanamaker Trophy.

This win marked Koepka’s third PGA Championship title and his fifth major victory, placing him in the esteemed company of golf legends like Byron Nelson and Seve Ballesteros. He now trails Phil Mickelson by just one major victory. Hovland and Scheffler finished tied for second, two strokes behind Koepka.

The absence of Tiger Woods, one of the tournament’s greatest players, was felt in this year’s PGA Championship as he continued his rehabilitation from an ankle injury, the timeline of his return uncertain. It still had a Major’s feel to it, but there is something special when everyone is on Tiger Watch. Hopefully, he tees it up at the US Open coming up in Los Angeles in June.

Bryson DeChambeau, who had undergone a physical transformation since the Masters, surprised observers by leading the field after the first round. Despite his recent struggles on the LIV Golf tour, DeChambeau showcased glimpses of his former self, displaying both power and control. Although he didn’t win the tournament, his fourth-place finish marked his best result in a major since his triumph at the 2020 U.S. Open. His game continues to be a roller coaster, but Oak Hill was a serious tester this week, one he certainly passed.