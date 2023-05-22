2023 PGA Championship: Payouts, FedEx- Cup Points, and Earnings for Each Player

Brooks Koepka secured his third PGA Championship title at Oak Hill Country Club, earning a prize of $3.15 million. However, due to his affiliation with the LIV Golf League and no longer being a PGA Tour member, he did not receive any FedExCup points. It is worth noting that his winnings in this event were lower compared to his individual LIV victories, where he earned $4 million each.

On the other hand, PGA club professional Michael Block had a historic performance, finishing tied for 15th and earning over $288,000. This payout surpasses his previous largest tournament earnings of $75,000 when he emerged victorious in the 2014 PGA Professional Championship.

2023 PGA Championship Purse Breakdown

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Brooks Koepka – 3,150,000.00 T2 Viktor Hovland 270.00 1,540,000.00 T2 Scottie Scheffler 270.00 1,540,000.00 T4 Cam Davis 126.66 720,000.00 T4 Bryson DeChambeau – 720,000.00 T4 Kurt Kitayama 126.66 720,000.00 T7 Rory McIlroy 97.00 555,000.00 T7 Sepp Straka 97.00 555,000.00 T9 Patrick Cantlay 82.33 465,000.00 T9 Justin Rose 82.33 465,000.00 T9 Cameron Smith – 465,000.00 T12 Corey Conners 68.00 365,000.00 T12 Shane Lowry 68.00 365,000.00 T12 Victor Perez – 365,000.00 T15 Michael Block – 288,333.33 T15 Eric Cole 59.00 288,333.33 T15 Tyrrell Hatton 59.00 288,333.33 T18 Tommy Fleetwood 50.84 214,400.00 T18 Min Woo Lee – 214,400.00 T18 Mito Pereira 50.84 214,400.00 T18 Patrick Reed – 214,400.00 T18 Xander Schauffele 50.84 214,400.00 T23 Ryan Fox – 165,000.00 T23 Matt NeSmith 42.12 165,000.00 T23 Alex Smalley 42.12 165,000.00 T26 Hayden Buckley 36.83 135,000.00 T26 Collin Morikawa 36.83 135,000.00 T26 Justin Suh 36.83 135,000.00 T29 Keegan Bradley 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Chris Kirk 25.70 90,136.36 T29 K.H. Lee 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Hideki Matsuyama 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Denny McCarthy 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Taylor Pendrith 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Patrick Rodgers 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Adam Scott 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Jordan Spieth 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Callum Tarren 25.70 90,136.36 T29 Harold Varner III – 90,136.36 T40 Thomas Detry 13.60 46,900.00 T40 Adam Hadwin 13.60 46,900.00 T40 Lucas Herbert 13.60 46,900.00 T40 Beau Hossler 13.60 46,900.00 T40 Adrian Meronk – 46,900.00 T40 Thomas Pieters – 46,900.00 T40 J.T. Poston 13.60 46,900.00 T40 Chez Reavie 13.60 46,900.00 T40 Adam Svensson 13.60 46,900.00 T40 Sahith Theegala 13.60 46,900.00 T50 Padraig Harrington 8.78 37,625.00 T50 Nicolai Hojgaard – 37,625.00 T50 Stephan Jaeger 8.78 37,625.00 T50 Jon Rahm 8.78 37,625.00 54 Dean Burmester – 36,000.00 T55 Lee Hodges 6.57 35,000.00 T55 Max Homa 6.57 35,000.00 T55 Dustin Johnson – 35,000.00 T58 Tom Hoge 5.78 33,250.00 T58 Zach Johnson 5.78 33,250.00 T58 Phil Mickelson – 33,250.00 T58 Keith Mitchell 5.78 33,250.00 T62 Rikuya Hoshino – 31,500.00 T62 Sihwan Kim – 31,500.00 T62 Thriston Lawrence – 31,500.00 T65 Pablo Larrazabal – 29,750.00 T65 Taylor Montgomery 4.19 29,750.00 T65 Justin Thomas 4.19 29,750.00 T65 Matt Wallace 4.19 29,750.00 T69 Joel Dahmen 3.43 28,000.00 T69 Yannik Paul – 28,000.00 T69 Ben Taylor 3.43 28,000.00 T72 Tony Finau 3.06 26,500.00 T72 Taylor Moore 3.06 26,500.00 T72 Sam Stevens 3.06 26,500.00 75 Mark Hubbard 2.83 25,500.00 76 Kazuki Higa – 25,000.00