2023 PGA Championship: Payouts, FedEx- Cup Points, and Earnings for Each Player

Brooks Koepka secured his third PGA Championship title at Oak Hill Country Club, earning a prize of $3.15 million. However, due to his affiliation with the LIV Golf League and no longer being a PGA Tour member, he did not receive any FedExCup points. It is worth noting that his winnings in this event were lower compared to his individual LIV victories, where he earned $4 million each.
On the other hand, PGA club professional Michael Block had a historic performance, finishing tied for 15th and earning over $288,000. This payout surpasses his previous largest tournament earnings of $75,000 when he emerged victorious in the 2014 PGA Professional Championship.
2023 PGA Championship Purse Breakdown
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|–
|3,150,000.00
|T2
|Viktor Hovland
|270.00
|1,540,000.00
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler
|270.00
|1,540,000.00
|T4
|Cam Davis
|126.66
|720,000.00
|T4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|–
|720,000.00
|T4
|Kurt Kitayama
|126.66
|720,000.00
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|97.00
|555,000.00
|T7
|Sepp Straka
|97.00
|555,000.00
|T9
|Patrick Cantlay
|82.33
|465,000.00
|T9
|Justin Rose
|82.33
|465,000.00
|T9
|Cameron Smith
|–
|465,000.00
|T12
|Corey Conners
|68.00
|365,000.00
|T12
|Shane Lowry
|68.00
|365,000.00
|T12
|Victor Perez
|–
|365,000.00
|T15
|Michael Block
|–
|288,333.33
|T15
|Eric Cole
|59.00
|288,333.33
|T15
|Tyrrell Hatton
|59.00
|288,333.33
|T18
|Tommy Fleetwood
|50.84
|214,400.00
|T18
|Min Woo Lee
|–
|214,400.00
|T18
|Mito Pereira
|50.84
|214,400.00
|T18
|Patrick Reed
|–
|214,400.00
|T18
|Xander Schauffele
|50.84
|214,400.00
|T23
|Ryan Fox
|–
|165,000.00
|T23
|Matt NeSmith
|42.12
|165,000.00
|T23
|Alex Smalley
|42.12
|165,000.00
|T26
|Hayden Buckley
|36.83
|135,000.00
|T26
|Collin Morikawa
|36.83
|135,000.00
|T26
|Justin Suh
|36.83
|135,000.00
|T29
|Keegan Bradley
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Chris Kirk
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|K.H. Lee
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Denny McCarthy
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Taylor Pendrith
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Patrick Rodgers
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Adam Scott
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Jordan Spieth
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Callum Tarren
|25.70
|90,136.36
|T29
|Harold Varner III
|–
|90,136.36
|T40
|Thomas Detry
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T40
|Adam Hadwin
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T40
|Lucas Herbert
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T40
|Beau Hossler
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T40
|Adrian Meronk
|–
|46,900.00
|T40
|Thomas Pieters
|–
|46,900.00
|T40
|J.T. Poston
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T40
|Chez Reavie
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T40
|Adam Svensson
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T40
|Sahith Theegala
|13.60
|46,900.00
|T50
|Padraig Harrington
|8.78
|37,625.00
|T50
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|–
|37,625.00
|T50
|Stephan Jaeger
|8.78
|37,625.00
|T50
|Jon Rahm
|8.78
|37,625.00
|54
|Dean Burmester
|–
|36,000.00
|T55
|Lee Hodges
|6.57
|35,000.00
|T55
|Max Homa
|6.57
|35,000.00
|T55
|Dustin Johnson
|–
|35,000.00
|T58
|Tom Hoge
|5.78
|33,250.00
|T58
|Zach Johnson
|5.78
|33,250.00
|T58
|Phil Mickelson
|–
|33,250.00
|T58
|Keith Mitchell
|5.78
|33,250.00
|T62
|Rikuya Hoshino
|–
|31,500.00
|T62
|Sihwan Kim
|–
|31,500.00
|T62
|Thriston Lawrence
|–
|31,500.00
|T65
|Pablo Larrazabal
|–
|29,750.00
|T65
|Taylor Montgomery
|4.19
|29,750.00
|T65
|Justin Thomas
|4.19
|29,750.00
|T65
|Matt Wallace
|4.19
|29,750.00
|T69
|Joel Dahmen
|3.43
|28,000.00
|T69
|Yannik Paul
|–
|28,000.00
|T69
|Ben Taylor
|3.43
|28,000.00
|T72
|Tony Finau
|3.06
|26,500.00
|T72
|Taylor Moore
|3.06
|26,500.00
|T72
|Sam Stevens
|3.06
|26,500.00
|75
|Mark Hubbard
|2.83
|25,500.00
|76
|Kazuki Higa
|–
|25,000.00