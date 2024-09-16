2024 Heisman Race heating up

We are in the first month of the College Football season and one of the most intriguing storylines is the fact that the Heisman Trophy race is heating up. The front runner at this time appears to be Cameron Ward of the University of Miami. However, this has only come after a week three injury to Quinn Ewers of the University of Texas. Ewers of San Antonio, Texas reportedly injured his abdomen on Saturday in a 56-7 Longhorns rout over the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners and the length of time Ewers is gone for is uncertain.

Cameron Ward in 2024

Ward of West Columbia, Texas, has sizzled to start the season. In three games, he has completed 65 passes in 89 attempts for 1035 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and one interception. Ward also has seven rushes for 46 rushing yards and another major score. Ward, who is in his first year with the Hurricanes after spending the last two years playing for Washington State University, has taken the Atlantic Coast Conference by storm. His 11 touchdown catches lead the nation, and his 1035 passing yards lead the ACC.

To begin the 2024 College Football season, Ward had 385 yards passing and an amazing quarterback rating of 189.3 in a 41-17 Hurricanes romp over the Florida Gators on August 31. That was followed by 304 yards in a 56-9 rout over Florida A&M on September 7, and 346 yards passing, five touchdown passes, and a quarterback rating of 230.6 in a 62-0 clobbering by Miami over Ball State on Saturday.

Quinn Ewers in 2024

Ewers has completed 58 of 79 passes for 691 passing yards, along with eight touchdowns and two interceptions for Texas. One thing in Ward’s favour is his mobility, as Ewers only has one rushing yard in six attempts. With Ewers out, the Longhorns will be using Arch Manning of New Orleans, Lousiana, as their number one quarterback. Arch Manning is the nephew of former NFL star quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.