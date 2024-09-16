College Football News and Rumors

2024 Heisman Race heating up

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cameron Ward

We are in the first month of the College Football season and one of the most intriguing storylines is the fact that the Heisman Trophy race is heating up. The front runner at this time appears to be Cameron Ward of the University of Miami. However, this has only come after a week three injury to Quinn Ewers of the University of Texas. Ewers of San Antonio, Texas reportedly injured his abdomen on Saturday in a 56-7 Longhorns rout over the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners and the length of time Ewers is gone for is uncertain.

Cameron Ward in 2024

Ward of West Columbia, Texas, has sizzled to start the season. In three games, he has completed 65 passes in 89 attempts for 1035 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and one interception. Ward also has seven rushes for 46 rushing yards and another major score. Ward, who is in his first year with the Hurricanes after spending the last two years playing for Washington State University, has taken the Atlantic Coast Conference by storm. His 11 touchdown catches lead the nation, and his 1035 passing yards lead the ACC.

To begin the 2024 College Football season, Ward had 385 yards passing and an amazing quarterback rating of 189.3 in a 41-17 Hurricanes romp over the Florida Gators on August 31. That was followed by 304 yards in a 56-9 rout over Florida A&M on September 7, and 346 yards passing, five touchdown passes, and a quarterback rating of 230.6 in a 62-0 clobbering by Miami over Ball State on Saturday.

Quinn Ewers in 2024

Ewers has completed 58 of 79 passes for 691 passing yards, along with eight touchdowns and two interceptions for Texas. One thing in Ward’s favour is his mobility, as Ewers only has one rushing yard in six attempts. With Ewers out, the Longhorns will be using Arch Manning of New Orleans, Lousiana, as their number one quarterback. Arch Manning is the nephew of former NFL star quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

 

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Miami Hurricanes NCAAF Texas Longhorns
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
Cameron Ward

2024 Heisman Race heating up

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
College Football News and Rumors
quinn ewers 5
New College Football Champion likely in 2024 as Texas beats Michigan
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 9 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Caleb Williams Wins AP Player of the Year
Look back at college career of three NFL rookie starting quarterbacks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 6 2024
College Football News and Rumors
saban
Crimson Tide to honour Nick Saban by renaming football stadium
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2024
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_19142330_168396541_lowres-2
Utah State University fires football head coach Blake Anderson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2024
College Football News and Rumors
NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals
Nick Saban receives Icon Award at the 2024 ESPYs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 12 2024
College Football News and Rumors
Shilo Sanders
Son of Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Files for Bankruptcy
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top