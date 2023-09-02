Tennis News and Rumors

3 American Women Try To Join Coco Gauff In US Open Round Of 16 On Saturday

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Peyton Stearns

Coco Gauff secured her spot in the US Open Round of 16 on Friday night with a come-from-behind win over Elise Mertens.

Three Americans play on Saturday with their eyes on the same goal.

Getting to the second week of a Grand Slam is a big accomplishment, and once there, each one can make a run at the title.

All four Americans are vying for their maiden Grand Slam.

1. Madison Keys vs. Liudmila Samsonova, 12:15 PM EDT

Madison Keys is the 2017 US Open finalist.

For years, she was considered the next American most likely to win a Grand Slam.

At 28 years of age, she has been consistently good on the WTA Tour, but as the 17th seed, she is considered the underdog in this matchup with 14th-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Keys is 1-1 in her career against Samsonova; her previous win was on hardcourts.

2. Jessica Pegula vs. Elina Svitolina, 2:00 PM EDT

America’s top-ranked player, man or woman, Jessica Pegula, the World No. 3 has a big challenge on her racquet on Saturday.

She takes on 26th seed Elina Svitolina in a rematch from August’s Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC which Pegula won in three sets.

Pegula is 3-1 in head-to-head matchups against Svitolina; all matches were played on hardcourts.

Svitolina has been outstanding in her comeback after maternity leave.

Svitolina is a 2019 US Open semifinalist and a former World No. 3; she just rejoined the WTA tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last fall.

3. Peyton Stearns vs. Katie Boulter, 6:00 PM EDT

Peyton Stearns has a 1-0 record over the British top-ranked women’s player, Katie Boulter.

The two met previously in February on hard courts in Austin, and Stearns won in three tight sets, all decided by tiebreakers.

Neither woman has reached the second week of the US Open so this is an enormous opportunity for the winner.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
