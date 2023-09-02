Coco Gauff secured her spot in the US Open Round of 16 on Friday night with a come-from-behind win over Elise Mertens.

ANOTHER comeback from COCO🤯@CocoGauff reels off the final 🔟 games vs Mertens to reach her second consecutive #USOpen round of 16. pic.twitter.com/YxnXtH7Poo — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 2, 2023

Three Americans play on Saturday with their eyes on the same goal.

Getting to the second week of a Grand Slam is a big accomplishment, and once there, each one can make a run at the title.

All four Americans are vying for their maiden Grand Slam.

1. Madison Keys vs. Liudmila Samsonova, 12:15 PM EDT

Madison Keys is the 2017 US Open finalist.

For years, she was considered the next American most likely to win a Grand Slam.

At 28 years of age, she has been consistently good on the WTA Tour, but as the 17th seed, she is considered the underdog in this matchup with 14th-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Madison Keys will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the 3rd Round of the US Open These are the kinds of matchups I love to see in the middle weekend of a slam, always so many great matchups. pic.twitter.com/RWNtTSyIZF — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) August 31, 2023

Keys is 1-1 in her career against Samsonova; her previous win was on hardcourts.

2. Jessica Pegula vs. Elina Svitolina, 2:00 PM EDT

America’s top-ranked player, man or woman, Jessica Pegula, the World No. 3 has a big challenge on her racquet on Saturday.

She takes on 26th seed Elina Svitolina in a rematch from August’s Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC which Pegula won in three sets.

Pegula is 3-1 in head-to-head matchups against Svitolina; all matches were played on hardcourts.

Svitolina has been outstanding in her comeback after maternity leave.

Jessica Pegula on facing Elina Svitolina at the US Open: “Elina is so tough. I feel like every single match we play is always just a really good battle. I feel like we play into each others games where we make each other play better & always just have really great matches. It’s… pic.twitter.com/ErOHX6HAfC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023

Svitolina is a 2019 US Open semifinalist and a former World No. 3; she just rejoined the WTA tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last fall.

3. Peyton Stearns vs. Katie Boulter, 6:00 PM EDT

Peyton Stearns has a 1-0 record over the British top-ranked women’s player, Katie Boulter.

The two met previously in February on hard courts in Austin, and Stearns won in three tight sets, all decided by tiebreakers.

A match up we know all too well….😏 Peyton Stearns vs. Katie Boulter in Round 3 of the #USOpen comin’ up tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥#ATXopen pic.twitter.com/6hOHWQxKQS — ATX Open (@AtxOpen) September 1, 2023

Neither woman has reached the second week of the US Open so this is an enormous opportunity for the winner.

