Tennis News and Rumors

3 Day 3 Matches To Watch At 2023 US Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ben Shelton

Early-round matches at a Grand Slam can be fascinating.

While there are usually lopsided matchups, some are very interesting and considered must-see television.

Here are 3 Day 3 matches at the 2023 US Open, all second-rounders, that should be fun to watch.

1. Coco Gauff vs. Mirra Andreeva, 12:00 PM EDT

Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes

3 Day 3 Matches To Watch At 2023 US Open

This is the battle of the teenagers who both have great games.

Gauff, 19, is the more experienced and most likely to make a deep run this year in New York.

Andreeva, 16, played Gauff in the third round of the 2023 French Open; it was a three-set match that Gauff ultimately won.

Gauff has played the best tennis of her career this summer and is the favorite to win this match.

2. Ben Shelton vs. Dominic Thiem, 1:30 PM EDT

3 Day 3 Matches To Watch At 2023 US Open

3 Day 3 Matches To Watch At 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton, coached by his dad a former ATP tennis pro Bryan, is moving up the rankings after a stellar college career at Florida.

Dominic Thiem is the 2020 US Open champion who has encountered injuries and confidence issues in recent years.

Thiem has won this tournament before and is capable of making a deep run.

Shelton will be looking for redemption as the two met in April in Portugal on clay, and Thiem won in straight sets (in best of 3 set format).

If Thiem is showing signs of the 2020 Thiem, he will win this match.

3. Caroline Wozniacki vs. Petra Kvitova, 9:00 PM EDT

3 Day 3 Matches To Watch At 2023 US Open

Petra Kvitova is no.7 on top 100 in highest paid female tennis players

The NYC night lights shine brightly for a pair of 33-year-old Grand Slam Champions and friends who will face off against each other for the first time in nearly five years.

Caroline Wozniacki is making her return to professional tennis, and Petra Kvitova has enjoyed a great year on and off the court, by winning the 2023 Miami Open and getting married.

The two women have met 14 times in their careers.

Kvitova has a slight edge with an 8-6 record and because Wozniacki is still getting some match experience after a long layoff, Kvitova is a slight favorite.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
