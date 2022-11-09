3 Players on the USMNT Roster Bubble

The United States men’s national team is set to announce its roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The USMNT roster pool was shortened earlier this week after a few players were forced to pull out due to injury. Unfortunately, Sam Vines and Chris Richards will not be joining the group that will be headed to Qatar.

But, who else is in jeopardy of not making the team?

Read on to discover three players that find themselves on the USMNT roster bubble heading into Wednesday’s announcement.

1. Paula Arriola (Forward)

Paul Arriola is another glue guy that could make this roster stick. Arriola is comfortable playing on the wing or in an advanced midfield position.

He has great vision and work ethic. With such a young squad, Arriola has the intangibles with great leadership skills, making him an easy lock for the final roster.

Despite underperforming on the National stage, Arriola will bring much-needed confidence and leadership to this young squad heading into Qatar.

2. Tim Ream (Defender)

Now that Chris Richards is out of the picture due to injury, it has opened the floodgates for Tim Ream. While Berhalter has already mentioned that Ream doesn’t fit into the high-line system that the national team employs, he is a very tough center-back to ignore.

Ream has a lot of playing experience and has seen everything. He led Fulham to the top half of the Premier League. If Aaron Long struggles in Qatar, Berhalter will need to have a quick answer. With Ream’s club connection to Antonee Robinson, it’s an easy slot position to fill.

3. Malik Tillman (Midfielder)

One of the most promising stars coming out of Bayern Munich and the German youth setup, Malik Tillman has left a big impression on USMNT.

Tillman could easily be someone that could come off the bench and make a splash in the tournament. With his time with the Rangers, Tillman has three goals and three assists, popping up all over the pitch.

While he spent a short time with USMNT, Tillman may have the potential Beharlter is looking for.