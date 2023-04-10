Golf News and Rumors

3 Things We Learned From The Masters 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Jon Rahm

The Masters 2023 golf tournament is now history.

It was a spellbinding week of tradition, pageantry, bad weather, and finally good weather.

Jon Rahm won his first green jacket and once again is the World No. 1 golfer.

Here are three things we learned from The Masters 2023.

1. Jon Rahm Has A Group Text With Ex-Arizona Cardinals NFL Players

Rahm lives in Arizona with his wife Kelley and their two young children so we should not be surprised that he has professional athlete friends in different sports.

The fact that they have a group text and that Zach Ertz and J.J. Watt both had words of wisdom for Rahm is hilarious.

Especially when the “coaching” came right before the first hole of the tournament which was Rahm’s worst.

Watt texted:

“Pretend you’re playing with Zach and I. You’ll set the course record!”

Ertz texted:

“First hole green looks like a walk in the park”

That was immediately followed by Ertz writing:

“4 putt to start the round…not ideal”

Watt then added:

“I said pretend you’re playing WITH us, not like your playing LIKE us”

 

2. Top Amateur Sam Bennett Is Golfing 36 Holes On Monday

Top amateur Sam Bennett was the feel-good story of The Masters.

He was in third place at the beginning of the fourth round and finished tied for 16th after 30 holes of gold on Sunday.

Bennett is a busy man with not much time to celebrate his Masters’ success.

He flew back to Texas last night because he is golfing 36 holes for Texas A&M on Monday.

3. LIV Golfers Are Missed On PGA Stage

The divisions and opinions on the PGA and LIV are many and obvious.

One thing stands out as a result of members of both tours competing at The Masters.

Golf misses its biggest and best competitors playing against each other week in and week out.

Brooks Koepka finished tied for second with fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson who did not play like a 52-year-old.

Mickelson recorded a 65 in the final round, a record for the over-fifty crowd.

Who knows what happens next with the PGA and LIV, but the fans get the best experience when all of these athletes compete against each other.

Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
