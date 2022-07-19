3M Open 2022 Purse: Winner Nets $1.35M Payout, Prize Money Up 14%

The 2022 PGA Tour season has brought with it some memorable moments. While the final Major Championship of the season is already in the books, there is still plenty to play for this week at the 3M Open. In 2022, the 3M Open purse gets a massive 14 percent bump with the total winnable money increasing to $7.5 million. The first place prize money has also increased with the 2022 3M Open winner set to take home a cool $1,350,000. Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2022 3M Open purse, prize money, and payout for each place that gets paid after the cut.

3M Open 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 3M purse pays out the top 65 golfers in a 156-player field.

That means about 42 percent of the golfers playing this weekend will take home a share of the 3M Open purse.

The top 65 players that make the cut including ties will rank with some sort of payout from the purse. Any player that plays four rounds will earn money. However those in contention after the 36 holes have the highest payouts.

For the 2022 3M Open, the winner will receive $1,350,000 USD, which is a $170,000 increase compared to last year’s champion. Second place will earn $817,500. Meanwhile, the last place finisher after the cut will still get to pocket a smooth $16,125 USD.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the 3M Open purse payout.

Position Prize Money 1 $1,350,000 2 $817,500 3 $517,500 4 $367,500 5 $307,500 6 $271,875 7 $253,125 8 $234,375 9 $219,375 10 $204,375 11 $189,375 12 $174,375 13 $159,375 14 $144,375 15 $136,875 16 $129,375 17 $121,875 18 $114,375 19 $106,875 20 $99,375 21 $91,875 22 $84,375 23 $78,375 24 $72,375 25 $66,375 26 $60,375 27 $58,125 28 $55,875 29 $53,625 30 $51,375 31 $49,125 32 $46,875 33 $44,625 34 $42,750 35 $40,875 36 $39,000 37 $37,125 38 $35,625 39 $34,125 40 $32,625 41 $31,125 42 $29,625 43 $28,125 44 $26,625 45 $25,125 46 $23,625 47 $22,125 48 $20,925 49 $19,875 50 $19,275 51 $18,825 52 $18,375 53 $18,075 54 $17,775 55 $17,625 56 $17,475 57 $17,325 58 $17,175 59 $17,025 60 $16,875 61 $16,725 62 $16,575 63 $16,425 64 $16,275 65 $16,125

2022 3M Open Purse Increases 14 Percent Compared to 2021

While the 3M purses have been relatively the equal over the last couple years, the 2022 season opens the biggest purse yet at $7.5 million USD.

In 2020 and 2021, the purse was the same at $6.6 million with a payout of $1,188,000 for the champion.

For the 2022 season, the 3M Open purse gets a massive bump in prize money and will see a 14 percent increase in the overall purse.

One week after the final major championship of the season, most of the PGA Tour stars are resting, which gives underrated players a rare opportunity to make a name for themselves at TPC Twin Cities.

With a less competitive field, the biggest 3M Open purse ever will be up for grabs this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the past 3M Open purses over the last four years.