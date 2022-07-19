Golf News and Rumors

3M Open 2022 Purse: Winner Nets $1.35M Payout, Prize Money Up 14%

Gia Nguyen
3M Open 2022 Purse- Winner Nets $1.35M Payout, Prize Money Up 14%

The 2022 PGA Tour season has brought with it some memorable moments. While the final Major Championship of the season is already in the books, there is still plenty to play for this week at the 3M Open. In 2022, the 3M Open purse gets a massive 14 percent bump with the total winnable money increasing to $7.5 million. The first place prize money has also increased with the 2022 3M Open winner set to take home a cool $1,350,000. Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2022 3M Open purse, prize money, and payout for each place that gets paid after the cut.

3M Open 2022: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 3M purse pays out the top 65 golfers in a 156-player field.

That means about 42 percent of the golfers playing this weekend will take home a share of the 3M Open purse.

The top 65 players that make the cut including ties will rank with some sort of payout from the purse. Any player that plays four rounds will earn money. However those in contention after the 36 holes have the highest payouts.

For the 2022 3M Open, the winner will receive $1,350,000 USD, which is a $170,000 increase compared to last year’s champion. Second place will earn $817,500. Meanwhile, the last place finisher after the cut will still get to pocket a smooth $16,125 USD.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the 3M Open purse payout.

Position Prize Money
1 $1,350,000
2 $817,500
3 $517,500
4 $367,500
5 $307,500
6 $271,875
7 $253,125
8 $234,375
9 $219,375
10 $204,375
11 $189,375
12 $174,375
13 $159,375
14 $144,375
15 $136,875
16 $129,375
17 $121,875
18 $114,375
19 $106,875
20 $99,375
21 $91,875
22 $84,375
23 $78,375
24 $72,375
25 $66,375
26 $60,375
27 $58,125
28 $55,875
29 $53,625
30 $51,375
31 $49,125
32 $46,875
33 $44,625
34 $42,750
35 $40,875
36 $39,000
37 $37,125
38 $35,625
39 $34,125
40 $32,625
41 $31,125
42 $29,625
43 $28,125
44 $26,625
45 $25,125
46 $23,625
47 $22,125
48 $20,925
49 $19,875
50 $19,275
51 $18,825
52 $18,375
53 $18,075
54 $17,775
55 $17,625
56 $17,475
57 $17,325
58 $17,175
59 $17,025
60 $16,875
61 $16,725
62 $16,575
63 $16,425
64 $16,275
65 $16,125

2022 3M Open Purse Increases 14 Percent Compared to 2021

While the 3M purses have been relatively the equal over the last couple years, the 2022 season opens the biggest purse yet at $7.5 million USD.

In 2020 and 2021, the purse was the same at $6.6 million with a payout of $1,188,000 for the champion.

For the 2022 season, the 3M Open purse gets a massive bump in prize money and will see a 14 percent increase in the overall purse.

One week after the final major championship of the season, most of the PGA Tour stars are resting, which gives underrated players a rare opportunity to make a name for themselves at TPC Twin Cities.

With a less competitive field, the biggest 3M Open purse ever will be up for grabs this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the past 3M Open purses over the last four years.

3M Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($) Champion Year
7,500,000 1,350,000 TBD 2022
6,600,000 1,188,000 Cameron Champ 2021
6,600,000 1,188,000 Michael Thompson 2020
6,400,000 1,152,000 Matthew Wolf 2019
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2022: Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather Forecast

3M Open 2022: Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather Forecast

Gia Nguyen  •  28min
Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2022 - Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
3M Open 2022 : Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Gia Nguyen  •  45min
Golf News and Rumors
2022 British Open Live Updates For The Fourth Round At St. Andrews
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Cameron Smith - Canadian Open
2022 British Open Live Updates For The Third Round At St. Andrews
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 16 2022
Golf News and Rumors
tiger woods golf
Tiger Woods reveals this may be his last British Open at St. Andrews
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 15 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman not at the British Open Champion’s Dinner
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2022
Golf News and Rumors
WATCH- Best Golf Shots from Round 1 of the 2022 British Open
WATCH: Best Golf Shots from Round 1 of the 2022 British Open
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 14 2022
More News