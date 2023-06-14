Tennis News and Rumors

4 Facts About Steffi Graf Who Turns 54 On June 14, 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Steffi Graf

Retired German tennis player Steffi Graf is one of the best to ever play the game.

Though she retired from the game at the relatively young age of 30, she accomplished so much.

 

Here are four facts about Steffi Graf who turns 54 on June 14, 2023.

1. She First Swung A Tennis Racquet At The Age Of 3

Steffi was a child prodigy when it came to tennis.

As a toddler, Steffi’s father, Peter, put a wooden tennis racquet in her hand and showed her how to swing it in the family’s living room.

At four, she was playing on a tennis court, and at five years of age, she started playing in tournaments.

2. Her First Professional Loss Was To Tracy Austin

Steffi turned pro in 1982 as a 13-year-old.

Her first professional match was in Germany in October 1982 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix against Tracy Austin.

She lost the match 6-4, 6-0.

3. 1988 Was Her Career-Best Year

Most tennis fans know that Graf won the Golden Slam in 1988.

That means she won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open, and the Olympic gold medal.

She is the only player to accomplish this.

What some may not realize is that in that same year, she partnered with Gabriela Sabatini and also won the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles title.

 

4. Her Tennis Did The Talking

Steffi was never one for grand displays of emotion on the court.

She also guarded her privacy with the media off the court as much as possible.

In retirement, she continues to be a private person despite being married to fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi.

Graf played in the era before social media and is likely very grateful that she did because she preferred her wicked forehand and slice backhand to do the talking for her.

Serena Williams overtook Graf in the Grand Slam count and is considered the greatest female tennis player of all time.

Williams retired with 23 at the age of 40, and Steffi had 22 at the age of 30.

If she stuck around for three or four more years, Steffi’s Grand Slam wins likely would have been greater, and she could have potentially broken Margaret Court’s record of 24.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Wimbledon Odds | Swiatek Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek Speaks At Graduation At Rafael Nadal Academy

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Channel Struck Ratings Gold With Carlos Alcaraz Vs. Novak Djokovic French Open Semifinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Why Haven’t We Heard From Roger Federer Since Novak Djokovic Won The French Open?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jokic and Djokovic
Serbian superstars dominate sports headlines on back-to-back days
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
venus williams is no.2 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Venus Williams Returns After 5 Month Injury Layoff, Loses Tough 3 Set Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanso Tsitsipas Paula Badosa
Greek Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Gives Hint As To When Relationship With Paula Badosa Began
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017
Former World No. 3 Canadian Milos Raonic Wins First Match After Long Injury Hiatus
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top