4 Professional Tennis Couples (Dating Or Married) Currently On Tour

Wendi Oliveros
It makes sense that professional tennis players would gravitate toward each other when pursuing long-term relationships.

Each understands the physical and mental grind of playing a largely solo sport as well as the demanding schedule.

Here are four tennis power couples currently playing on the ATP and WTA tours.

1. Bianca Andreescu and Jannik Sinner

This is a relatively new couple who has been under the radar until Sinner’s appearance in the National Bank Open finals on Sunday in Toronto.

Canadian Andreescu was in the stands watching, and there are reports the two have been dating for three months.

Andreescu withdrew from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati with a back injury so it is unclear if she will travel there to cheer on Sinner.

2. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsidosa, as they are called, have made a splash since they announced they started dating in the spring.

Badosa has been dealing with injuries to her back.

As often as possible, Badosa and Tsitsipas vacation together and are enjoying their lives.

3. Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur

4 Professional Tennis Couples (Dating Or Married) Currently On Tour

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been dating since 2020 and are very supportive of each other’s careers.


Boulter was not at Sinner’s finals match on Sunday in Toronto but sent an encouraging note to her boyfriend on Instagram.

4. Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils

4 Professional Tennis Couples (Dating Or Married) Currently On Tour

The only married couple in the group is Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

Svitolina, 28, gave birth to a daughter Skai last October and rejoined the WTA tour in April.

36-year-old Monfils is still delighting fans with his energetic and acrobatic play but admits that his career will be over long before Svitolina’s.

 

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
