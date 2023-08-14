It makes sense that professional tennis players would gravitate toward each other when pursuing long-term relationships.

Each understands the physical and mental grind of playing a largely solo sport as well as the demanding schedule.

Here are four tennis power couples currently playing on the ATP and WTA tours.

1. Bianca Andreescu and Jannik Sinner

This is a relatively new couple who has been under the radar until Sinner’s appearance in the National Bank Open finals on Sunday in Toronto.

Canadian Andreescu was in the stands watching, and there are reports the two have been dating for three months.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was spotted watching Jannik Sinner’s final in Toronto. According to TMZ, Sinner and Andreescu have been dating for the last 3 months. pic.twitter.com/LKtCn40IOK — Vic 🟦👍🏼 | #IStandWithSimona (@limuzinaxd) August 13, 2023

Andreescu withdrew from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati with a back injury so it is unclear if she will travel there to cheer on Sinner.

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Cincinnati due to a stress fracture in her back. She sustained the injury in Washington. Tough luck for Bibi. Hopefully she can put the injuries behind her & be healthy for the US Open ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/g6oiQr2hbu — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 13, 2023

2. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsidosa, as they are called, have made a splash since they announced they started dating in the spring.

Badosa has been dealing with injuries to her back.

As often as possible, Badosa and Tsitsipas vacation together and are enjoying their lives.

This tsitsidosa clip is on repeat today bc the nuzzling is just 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vksnI713hh — kay nonsense (@atp4me) August 13, 2023

3. Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been dating since 2020 and are very supportive of each other’s careers.

Alex de Minaur loving words for Katie Boulter: “Since the moment I met her, I knew she had it in her..The way she’s been handling the spotlight, pressures, it’s astounding to me. Now it’s my turn to start learning from her.” This is adorable from Alex. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/xaSm6TEbBo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 8, 2023



Boulter was not at Sinner’s finals match on Sunday in Toronto but sent an encouraging note to her boyfriend on Instagram.

4. Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils

The only married couple in the group is Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

Svitolina, 28, gave birth to a daughter Skai last October and rejoined the WTA tour in April.

36-year-old Monfils is still delighting fans with his energetic and acrobatic play but admits that his career will be over long before Svitolina’s.

Gael Monfils hits a leaping forehand winner that’ll make your head spin. This is why we love him. He could’ve hit a normal forehand to close this out.. but no. We got a leaping, classic Monfils forehand. Showman.

pic.twitter.com/RbYX3C5Zz2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 9, 2023