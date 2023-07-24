Tennis News and Rumors

4-Time Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws From August Toronto Masters Event

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open

Citing fatigue, 23-time Grand Slam men’s singles tennis champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Toronto Masters event beginning on August 7.

As a result, American Christopher Eubanks will assume Djokovic’s position in the main draw.

The 36-year-old Serbian has not played competitive tennis since losing a grueling five-set final to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on July 16.

At this stage in his career, this is a smart decision by Djokovic, and his team should be encouraging more off-the-court rest for him.

Djokovic was spotted in Croatia enjoying a family vacation with his wife Jelena and his two children.

He has accomplished everything and more in the game of tennis so Grand Slams are what should be his primary motivation now.

Djokovic goes into the U.S. Open seeking the elusive 24th Grand Slam title while trying to dethrone defending champion, Alcaraz.

He did not play the U.S. Open last year because of COVID-19 restrictions so all efforts to keep him rested and refreshed for the late summer North American swing on the ATP Tour should be adhered to.

Like Roger Federer did late in his career and as Nadal began doing when he was active on the tour, Djokovic should play only the warmup tournaments necessary to have him match-ready for the upcoming Grand Slam.

The Toronto withdrawal seemingly indicates he will only play Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open beginning August 13 before the U.S. Open starts on August 28.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Petra Kvitova is no.7 on top 100 in highest paid female tennis players

2-Time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova Marries Her Coach Jiří Vaněk

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina
Gael Monfils Teases ‘Summer Game’ Video Featuring Wife Elina Svitolina Coming Soon To His YouTube Channel
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Venus Williams
Roger Federer And Venus Williams Are In Rafael Nadal’s Hometown Of Mallorca
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Suspension Overturned? Simona Halep Is On US Open Entry List
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 21 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
5 Grand Slam Women’s Champions Making A Comeback In 2023/2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sharapova is no.4 on top 100 tennis in wta earnings
Pickleball Slam 2 With Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, And John McEnroe Coming In February 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Leo Borg
Tennis Legend Bjorn Borg’s Son Leo Borg Wins First ATP Match In Sweden
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top