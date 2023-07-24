Citing fatigue, 23-time Grand Slam men’s singles tennis champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Toronto Masters event beginning on August 7.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Toronto Masters due to fatigue. This means Chris Eubanks will now receive automatic entry to the main draw. pic.twitter.com/jFrzB7CATj — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 23, 2023

As a result, American Christopher Eubanks will assume Djokovic’s position in the main draw.

The 36-year-old Serbian has not played competitive tennis since losing a grueling five-set final to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on July 16.

UNSTOPPABLE 🔥 The moment @carlosalcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 to win his Grand Slam title #2 💪@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bpjK1yhDVl — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 16, 2023

At this stage in his career, this is a smart decision by Djokovic, and his team should be encouraging more off-the-court rest for him.

Djokovic was spotted in Croatia enjoying a family vacation with his wife Jelena and his two children.

Fun in the sun: Novak #Djokovic and his family are in 🇭🇷 Dubrovnik. pic.twitter.com/2CiYCnZ8G9 — Tennis (@tennis_photos) July 22, 2023

He has accomplished everything and more in the game of tennis so Grand Slams are what should be his primary motivation now.

Djokovic goes into the U.S. Open seeking the elusive 24th Grand Slam title while trying to dethrone defending champion, Alcaraz.

He did not play the U.S. Open last year because of COVID-19 restrictions so all efforts to keep him rested and refreshed for the late summer North American swing on the ATP Tour should be adhered to.

Like Roger Federer did late in his career and as Nadal began doing when he was active on the tour, Djokovic should play only the warmup tournaments necessary to have him match-ready for the upcoming Grand Slam.

🚨 Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto. No surprises. Will likely just play Cincinnati and the US Open 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/in9vMCmDrH — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 23, 2023

The Toronto withdrawal seemingly indicates he will only play Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open beginning August 13 before the U.S. Open starts on August 28.

