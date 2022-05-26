5 Golfers to Watch at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022

The PGA Tour takes us to Colonial Country Club in Texas this week, where some of the world’s best golfers compete in the Charle Schwab Challenge. Last week’s winner of the second major of the year, Justin Thomas, features this week in what is a star studded field, as well as world number one, Scottie Scheffler.

Jason Kokrak won the event last year and also features in the star-studded field, looking to go back-to-back here at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Big name players such as Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Sam Burns aim to triumph this week in Fort Worth, Texas. Here are five golfers that we think here at The Sports Daily should keep an eye on this week from Colonial.

5 golfers to Watch at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week

Jordan Spieth (+1200) at BetOnline

Our first player to keep an eye on this week at Colonial Country Club is Jordan Spieth.

Spieth, on his day, is one of the best players in the world. Having struggled with his game for a few years, Spieth looks to have turned a corner and is playing some stellar golf now. Prior to the PGA Championship last week, Spieth’s last two performances were a win and a runner-up respectively.

Going into the second major of the year at Southern Hills, Spieth was fancied by a lot of golf fans to go well and perhaps have a chance of completing the career Grand Slam (winning all four majors).

Although he didn’t triumph last week, he did play some good stuff in parts, and will come this week to the Charles Schwab Challenge as one of the market leaders and rightly so. Here at The Sports Daily, we urge you to keep an eye on him this week.

Viktor Hovland (+2000) at BetOnline

Viktor Hovland broke onto the golf scene in 2019 when he turned professional, and since then hasn’t looked back. Ranked now at number seven in the Official World Golf Rankings, the 24-year-old has taken the PGA Tour by storm.

Hovland has won three PGA tour events, including the Puerto Rico Open in 2020 as well as the Mayakoba Golf Classic both in 2020 and 2021. He also won the 2021 BMW Championship, as well as winning the Dubai Desert Classic in January this year, defeating Richard Bland in a play-off.

There are really no holes in the game of Hovland, who is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour. The only question mark around his game was his short game, but he has seemed to drastically improved it and continue to develop all aspects of his golf game.

The Norwegian golfing superstar has had a great season, as mentioned with those wins. He has had some great performances in other PGA Tour events, such as The Players where he finished ninth, a second place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a fourth place finish at the Genesis Open, all within the last couple of month. Certainly one to keep an eye on this week at Colonial.

Tom Hoge (+6600) at BetOnline

Perhaps not a name that is totally familiar with the casual golf fan, but Tom Hoge has proved this season that he is capable of hanging about with the best players on the PGA Tour week in, week out.

Hoge also comes here fresh off the back of a Top 10 finish at the PGA Championship, further showing how he can hang with all of the best players in the world and has nothing to fear here this week in Fort Worth.

Tom Hoge won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier this season when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am around the famous former US Open course, and we can’t see any reason why the 32-year-old can’t win his second this week in Texas. Currently sitting at eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, Hoge has epitomised consistency this season and has several top 10’s to his name already.

Definitely one to watch this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Davis Riley (+4500) at BetOnline

Fresh off the back of a brilliant showing at the PGA Championship last week, Davis Riley comes to Colonial this week as a name to keep an eye on. Finishing on even par in a tie for 13th place, this is Riley’s best performance as a professional at a major championship.

Riley burst onto the scene just four year after turning pro, and since then hasn’t looked back. He is yet to win on the PGA Tour but is certainly knocking on the door of a maiden victory here in America. He has five Top 10 finishes this season already, including a tie for fourth at the Zurich Classic and a second place finish at the Valspar Championship.

Riley is currently ranked 27th in the FedEx Cup standings, and has already earned an incredible $2,261,127 this season. Most definitely one to keep an eye on here this week.

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000) at BetOnline

After quite a remarkable final round at the PGA Championship last week, Tommy Fleetwood will be full of confidence ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week in Fort Worth.

Fleetwood carded a final round 67 to finish on -3 par, just two shots off Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris, who contended a playoff in which the prior was victorious. This was a fantastic showing from the Englishman, who looked back to somewhere near his best. His driving was immense, as was his play off the fairways and his short game was superb too.

When Fleetwood’s putter is hot, he seems to be near the top of leaderboards on a regular basis. That is why here at The Sports Daily, we think after a superb putting week at Southern Hills, he could be in with a real chance of success here at Colonial this week.

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds to win the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022.

Player Odds Play Jordan Spieth +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1200 Collin Morikawa +1600 Viktor Hovland +2000 Will Zalatoris +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Sungjae Im +3300 Max Homa +3300 Daniel Berger +3500

*Charles Schwab Challenge Odds as of May 25, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

