Grand Slam tennis returns in six weeks when the Australian Open begins January 16, 2024.

To get fans hyped for the event, we can look at the players receiving special rankings for AO.

It is a star-studded bunch who have been Grand Slam Champions or advanced to the latter rounds of Grand Slams.

The special ranking rule, revised in 2019 by the WTA, allows players to take time off for illness, injury, or pregnancy, and return in a competitive position without starting over.

1. Jennifer Brady, SR 14

American Jennifer Brady, 28, achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 13 in 2021 before she was forced to exit the game for two years due to a knee injury.

Brady started her comeback in New York at the 2023 US Open three years after her 2020 US Open semifinal appearance.

She was given a special ranking of 14 for AO.

2. Angelique Kerber, SR 31

German Angelique Kerber, 35, will turn 36 during the 2024 Australian Open and has been granted a special ranking of 31st.

Kerber is a three-time Grand Slam Champion (2016 Australian Open, 2016 US Open, and 2018 Wimbledon).

The former World No. 1 gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in 2023 and is making her comeback in 2024.

3. Ajla Tomjanovic, SR 33

Australian Ajla Tomjanovic is known for being the last player to face Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Tomjanovic, featured on Netflix’s Break Point, is a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist.

Injuries derailed her in 2023 and she is embarking on her comeback with a special ranking of 33rd.

The 30-year-old recently won her first WTA Title in Brazil.

Wholesome week in Brazil🥰

What a joy to finish such a challenging year with a moment like this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WsILCWDeAX — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) November 27, 2023

4. Naomi Osaka, SR 46

Four-time Grand Slam Champion (2019, 2021 Australian Open and 2018, 2020 US Open), Naomi Osaka, 27, rejoins the WTA Tour after taking off all of 2023 for pregnancy and childbirth.

Osaka is a former World No. 1 given a special ranking of 46th.

The time away has revived her love of the game, and Osaka returns with hefty ambitions to win more Grand Slams.

5. Amanda Anisimova, SR 61

American Amanda Anisimova walked away from the game in the spring of 2023 citing burnout and mental health issues.

Anisimova, 22, a 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist, took college courses while away from the game.

She is now ready to step back into competitive tennis.

Anisimova was ranked 21st in the world in 2019 and has been given a special ranking of 61.