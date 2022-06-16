6/16/22 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Mike Phillips

Sometimes one bad inning can completely doom a game. The New York Mets (41-23) learned that lesson the hard way last night, seeing a seven-run fifth inning turn a competitive 3-1 game into a 10-2 loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers (35-29). The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill made a successful return from the injured list last Friday, allowing two runs in 3.1 innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his first start in almost a month. The Mets did end up winning that game 7-3 as Megill didn’t pitch long enough to qualify for the win. The Brewers will counter with young lefty Aaron Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA). Ashby was hammered by the Washington Nationals in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings of work last Friday to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Megill was 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in two starts against the Brewers last season.

    Ashby has tossed one scoreless inning of relief against the Mets in his career.

    Starling Marte (forearm bruise) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup today. Nick Plummer will start in right field and bat ninth.

    Eduardo Escobar is out of the Mets’ lineup tonight. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh.

    The Mets will hit Brandon Nimmo second as they juggle their lineup to accommodate the absences of Marte and Escobar. Mark Canha will jump up to the leadoff spot.

    Willy Adames (2 for 5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Omar Narvaez (1 for 3, HR, RBI) and Christian Yelich (1 for 3, HR, RBI) have done well against Megill.

Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

