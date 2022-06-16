6/16/22 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Sometimes one bad inning can completely doom a game. The New York Mets (41-23) learned that lesson the hard way last night, seeing a seven-run fifth inning turn a competitive 3-1 game into a 10-2 loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers (35-29). The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill made a successful return from the injured list last Friday, allowing two runs in 3.1 innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his first start in almost a month. The Mets did end up winning that game 7-3 as Megill didn’t pitch long enough to qualify for the win. The Brewers will counter with young lefty Aaron Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA). Ashby was hammered by the Washington Nationals in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings of work last Friday to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: