Playing one event at a Grand Slam tennis tournament is grueling.

However, six American women are taking on the incredibly challenging task of playing three events at the 2023 US Open vying for the Triple Crown of US Open riches.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, Peyton Stearns, Alycia Parks, and Danielle Collins are planning to play women’s singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

The Women Headline All-American Mixed Doubles Teams

In even better news, in mixed doubles, the women are playing on all-American teams.

So many fun all-American teams in the #USOpen mixed doubles draw: 🇺🇸 No. 1 Pegula/Krajicek

🇺🇸 Coco Gauff/Jack Sock

🇺🇸 Taylor Townsend/Ben Shelton

🇺🇸 Danielle Collins/Ryan Harrison

🇺🇸 Peyton Stearns/Rajeev Ram

🇺🇸 Alycia Parks/Denis Kudla #USOpen — Hanlon Walsh (@HanlonWalsh) August 29, 2023

Gauff is playing with the retiring Jack Sock.

Pegula’s partner is Austin Krajicek.

Townsend has Ben Shelton on her team, and Danielle Collins is teaming with Ryan Harrison.

Stearns and Parks are playing with Rajeev Ram and Denis Kudla respectively.

A Difficult Undertaking

It always sounds like a good idea to play doubles at the beginning of a Grand Slam, but the reality of doing it is very difficult.

Often there will be multiple matches per day.

And if rain delays happen, the schedule becomes even more frenetic.

What can unfortunately happen is that the player becomes overscheduled and exhausted the further they advance into the tournament.

Of course, singles takes precedence.

That means they may withdraw from doubles events in the middle of the tournament out of necessity.

This decision can meet with controversy and frustration among fans.

Wednesday Is A Triple Header

For Gauff, Townsend, and Collins, there are three matches on the docket for each on Wednesday.

Training, nutrition, and rest become even more critical on these days.

Good luck to all of the American women trying to accomplish this feat.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023