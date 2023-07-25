Tennis players work very hard to get good at their sport.

In addition to hard work, some are blessed with God-given talents in their genes from accomplished parents who made names for themselves in the sport.

Here are six tennis players with famous parents.

1. Leo Borg, Son Of Bjorn Borg

First ATP win for Leo Borg… and it’s on clay 🧡

In the footsteps of his father, six-time Roland-Garros champion ? 👀pic.twitter.com/w7HYgtXAvD — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) July 18, 2023

20-year-old Leo Borg is the son of Swedish legend and 11-time Grand Slam Champion Bjorn Borg, 67.

Bjorn Borg..Swedish former World Number 1 tennis player and heartthrob..please please tell me how this girl-face passed. pic.twitter.com/2PFyq9VLAY — Heather St. (@mtl_ariel) July 23, 2023



Last week, he won his first ATP tour match on clay in his native Sweden.

2. Cruz Hewitt, Son Of Lleyton Hewitt

His face is familiar to us 🤗! And the way he plays tennis… 🇦🇺💪🏼! Welcome Cruz Hewitt! VAMOS‼️ pic.twitter.com/UzxdDawtv4 — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) July 24, 2023

14-year-old Cruz Hewitt is the son of Australian 2-time Grand Slam Champion Lleyton Hewitt, 42.

If #Alcaraz wins #Wimbledon today, he’ll be the first player outside the “Big 4,” to capture the slam since @lleytonhewitt in 2002. Who did Hewitt face in the finals? Hint: He’s the only player to defeat Fed, Rafa, and #Djokovic in the same tournament? pic.twitter.com/0a7y8LLbHc — Matt Rybaltowski (@MattRybaltowski) July 16, 2023

He is a rising star who is currently training at the Rafa Nadal’s Academy.

3. Brandon Holt, Son Of Tracy Austin

Sports are incredible. Brandon Holt celebrates his first #USOpen win with his mom and 2x champion, Tracy Austin. pic.twitter.com/i5AgMVDZu5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022

25-year-old Brandon Holt is the son of 2-time Grand Slam Champion Tracy Austin, 60.

On this day over 40 years ago, Tracy Austin became world No. 1. This milestone came 7 months after she became the youngest US Open champion in history at 16-years-old! pic.twitter.com/5SZcprT0wn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 7, 2021

Holt is currently ranked 180th in the world in the current ATP rankings.

4. Jagger Leach, Son Of Lindsay Davenport

No 6 seed Jagger Leach, son of Lindsay Davenport and Jon Leach, on Stadium Court now against 2022 Kalamazoo 16s finalist Calvin Baierl[2] in B16s semis #EddieHerr2022 pic.twitter.com/BC2cf4sKvT — Colette Lewis (@zootennis) December 2, 2022

16-year-old Jagger Leach is the son of 3-time Grand Slam Champion, Lindsay Davenport, 47.

Lindsay Davenport is one of only five women who have ended the year ranked @WTA No. 1 in the world at least four times. Happy birthday to the six-time major champ and Hall of Famer! 🥳👏 🔗: https://t.co/9GFCZEzTOL pic.twitter.com/luz062LZ9Z — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 8, 2023

He has been playing tennis for most of his life and is looking to make his leap in the coming years.

Cute boy: Jagger Leach, son of @LDavenport76, plays a point during the McEnroe Challenge for Charity. pic.twitter.com/jFZfUJUD0o — Tennis (@tennis_photos) March 9, 2015

5. Sebastian Korda, Son Of Petr Korda

23-year-old Sebastian Korda is the son of 1998 Australian Open Champion Petr Korda, 55.

Back in the day 1992 French Open final

Jim Courier def Petr Korda 7-5, 6-2, 6-1

Courier made 7 unforced errors in the match 📸Yves Forestier pic.twitter.com/YYftJkCidt — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) March 31, 2021



Sebastian has been improving steadily but also dealing with injuries.

He is currently in the Top 30 in the ATP rankings.

6. Ben Shelton, Son Of Bryan Shelton

Ben Shelton is the 20-year-old son of former player Bryan Shelton, 57, who was ranked in the ATP Top 60 in 1992.

Bryan coached Ben at Florida where he helped lead the Gators to a National Championship before turning pro.

Ben is once again reunited with his dad as his coach; Bryan recently resigned as Florida’s head coach to coach and travel with Ben.