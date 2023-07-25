Tennis News and Rumors

6 Kids Of Famous Tennis Players Who Are Following In Their Parents’ Footsteps

Wendi Oliveros
Sebastian Korda

Tennis players work very hard to get good at their sport.

In addition to hard work, some are blessed with God-given talents in their genes from accomplished parents who made names for themselves in the sport.

Here are six tennis players with famous parents.

1. Leo Borg, Son Of Bjorn Borg

20-year-old Leo Borg is the son of Swedish legend and 11-time Grand Slam Champion Bjorn Borg, 67.


Last week, he won his first ATP tour match on clay in his native Sweden.

2. Cruz Hewitt, Son Of Lleyton Hewitt

14-year-old Cruz Hewitt is the son of Australian 2-time Grand Slam Champion Lleyton Hewitt, 42.

He is a rising star who is currently training at the Rafa Nadal’s Academy.

3. Brandon Holt, Son Of Tracy Austin

25-year-old Brandon Holt is the son of 2-time Grand Slam Champion Tracy Austin, 60.

Holt is currently ranked 180th in the world in the current ATP rankings.

4. Jagger Leach, Son Of Lindsay Davenport

16-year-old Jagger Leach is the son of 3-time Grand Slam Champion, Lindsay Davenport, 47.

He has been playing tennis for most of his life and is looking to make his leap in the coming years.

5. Sebastian Korda, Son Of Petr Korda

23-year-old Sebastian Korda is the son of 1998 Australian Open Champion Petr Korda, 55.


Sebastian has been improving steadily but also dealing with injuries.

He is currently in the Top 30 in the ATP rankings.

6. Ben Shelton, Son Of Bryan Shelton

Ben Shelton is the 20-year-old son of former player Bryan Shelton, 57, who was ranked in the ATP Top 60 in 1992.

Bryan coached Ben at Florida where he helped lead the Gators to a National Championship before turning pro.

Ben is once again reunited with his dad as his coach; Bryan recently resigned as Florida’s head coach to coach and travel with Ben.

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
