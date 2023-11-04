If it is a day ending in the word day, Novak Djokovic is once again on the tennis court doing Houdini maneuvers to hold off the next generation of tennis players.

Saturday’s victim was Andrey Rublev who played his best tennis of the year and still could not beat Novak.

Rublev has only beaten Novak one time in his career, and that was on clay; he is 1-5 in head-to-head matches.

Novak dealt with a massive Rublev game and some back issues and an ongoing stomach ailment for which he sought treatment a few nights ago, but when it came down to the end of the third set, he played the cleaner tennis to earn the win.

After the match, he said that Rublev was “suffocating” him with his outstanding shotmaking.

Next up for Djokovic is a fellow 30-something, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov is 1-11 in head-to-head matchups with Novak and has never beaten him on a hard court.

That one victory came on clay ten years ago, but Dimitrov never backs down from a challenge and is playing outstanding tennis right now.

There is a lot of respect and friendship between the two players, but when they step on the court tomorrow, Novak will be all business again.

