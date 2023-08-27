Tennis News and Rumors

A Persistent Back Injury Forces Paula Badosa To Shut Down Her 2023 Tennis Season

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Paula Badosa

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa, 25, announced that she will not be playing competitive tennis again until 2024.

Badosa is the former World No. 2 in April 2022.

She has won three career titles including winning Indian Wells in 2021.

Badosa was only healthy enough to play 27 matches in 2023.


Badosa withdrew from the Australian Open with an abductor injury.

She withdrew from the French Open with a stress fracture in her back.

Badosa had to retire in the second round of Wimbledon because of that injury.

When she announced that she could not play the US Open or the rest of the year, Badosa talked about the persistent pain that she is experiencing that is making it difficult for her to train.

Badosa was expected to play an intriguing first-round match in New York against Venus Williams.

She will be replaced by qualifier Greet Minnen.

Though her tennis life has been difficult and disappointing in 2023, Badosa has found personal happiness in a much-publicized relationship with Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Their romance reportedly began in 2023 at Indian Wells.

Tsitsidosa, as they are affectionately called, did publicity together for the US Open.

Badosa will be in his box cheering for him as he begins his quest for a maiden Grand Slam.

Tsitsipas is ranked seventh in the world and has a 40-15 record in 2023.

He has a challenging first-round match against Canadian Milos Raonic.

Tsitsipas won the Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos, Mexico earlier this month, his 10th career ATP title and the first on hardcourt.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
