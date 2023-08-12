American tennis player Danielle Collins has not been in the mix much this year.

If this week at the National Bank Open is any indication, it appears that she is back and ready to roll as we head into the U.S. Open.

She has a new coach and a new racquet, and the changes appear to be working.

New coach, new racquets, new Barbie. Danielle Collins dishes on why she’s looking dangerous again ahead of her quarterfinal showdown with Iga Swiatek. #OBN23 “I could really relate to Weird Barbie. That was my doll.” Read: https://t.co/yAUZJODKJf pic.twitter.com/3Ls8pakoS2 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 11, 2023

Collins went through the qualifying rounds of the National Bank Open and then methodically took out high-caliber players round after round for three straight days of difficult matches without dropping a set.

Those players included Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari, and Leylah Fernandez.

Peak Danielle Collins is a whole ‘nother phenomenon in women’s tennis, and she’s back this week in Montreal. QR1 – d. Bouchard 6-1, 1-6, 6-1

QR2 – d. Bektas 7-5, 6-7(10), 7-5

R1 – d. Svitolina 6-2, 6-2

R2 – d. Sakkari 6-4, 6-2

R3 – d. Fernandez 6-2, 6-3 Faces #1 Swiatek next. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 11, 2023

IGA SURVIVES! 🇵🇱 The world no. 1 Iga Swiatek defeats Danielle Collins at the deciding set and moves to the semifinals in Montreal where she will face Jessica Pegula. Iga is 45-0 in 2023 after winning the 1st set. pic.twitter.com/FDXfopNjf3 — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) August 12, 2023

Though she lost to Iga Swiatek on Friday in the National Bank Open quarterfinals, Collins played great tennis against the World No. 1 and had her on the ropes, especially in the second set.

Hopefully, Collins carries the momentum throughout the rest of the hardcourt season.

In the meantime, Swiatek advances to the semifinals and takes on another American, Jessica Pegula who defeated fellow American Coco Gauff Friday afternoon to advance to the semifinals.

