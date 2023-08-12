Tennis News and Rumors

A Resurging Danielle Collins Pushes Iga Swiatek To Three Set Battle

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8

American tennis player Danielle Collins has not been in the mix much this year.

If this week at the National Bank Open is any indication, it appears that she is back and ready to roll as we head into the U.S. Open.

She has a new coach and a new racquet, and the changes appear to be working.

Collins went through the qualifying rounds of the National Bank Open and then methodically took out high-caliber players round after round for three straight days of difficult matches without dropping a set.

Those players included Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari, and Leylah Fernandez.

Though she lost to Iga Swiatek on Friday in the National Bank Open quarterfinals, Collins played great tennis against the World No. 1 and had her on the ropes, especially in the second set.

Hopefully, Collins carries the momentum throughout the rest of the hardcourt season.

In the meantime, Swiatek advances to the semifinals and takes on another American, Jessica Pegula who defeated fellow American Coco Gauff Friday afternoon to advance to the semifinals.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul Upsets Carlos Alcaraz In Toronto For Second Straight Year

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula
Hours After Their Singles Match, Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Withdraw From Doubles In Montreal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff 2
Jessica Pegula Defeats Doubles Partner Coco Gauff In National Bank Open Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
World No. 1 Players Iga Swiatek And Carlos Alcaraz Tested At National Bank Open In Canada
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
Fans React To 2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova’s New FILA Kit
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
ben shelton
Ben Shelton Challenges Carlos Alcaraz But Loses In Straight Sets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Earnings Would Make Him 274th Highest-Paid NFL Player
Carlos Alcaraz Meets His Tennis Crush Maria Sharapova For The First Time In Toronto
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top