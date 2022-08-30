Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani both go yard in MVP match

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels are battling it out right now in Los Angeles. The Angels were able to take the win on Monday, but more importantly, Aaron Judge hit home run #50. On top of Judge hitting #50, Shohei Ohtani also hit a home run.

Phil Nevin realizes how great both of these two are and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“It was a great ballgame just to be a part of,” said interim manager Phil Nevin. “From the entertainment side of it, once I let Judge take a few swings [after two intentional walks], that’s why you do those things. And then Sho’s was a big one. He waited back on that split from Montas, and he got the part of the bat on it. It’s how strong he is, hitting a ball out front like that.” “What our guy does, until somebody can do that offensively and what he does on the mound, as far as value in this game and this league, I think it’s Shohei,” Nevin said. “But I really love the guy across the field. I know what kind of special person he is.”

Ohtani Gives His Love To Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani had the following to say about Judge, according to MLB.com:

“Of course, it’s important for a player to be able to have a season like this,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I want to be able to keep this pace and continue to play in games. I’ve been able to see the ball pretty good, and it’s leading to relatively good results.” “Judgy is on a different planet, and so is Shohei,” Ford said. “If they could give two awards, it would be those two. It was pretty fun to see them match up. And for them to both homer in the same game was pretty cool.”

It’s awesome to see both of these guys give each other respect. Not only are they the two best players in baseball right now, but they also are great people off of the field.