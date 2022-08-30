News

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani both go yard in MVP match

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels are battling it out right now in Los Angeles. The Angels were able to take the win on Monday, but more importantly, Aaron Judge hit home run #50. On top of Judge hitting #50, Shohei Ohtani also hit a home run.

Phil Nevin realizes how great both of these two are and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“It was a great ballgame just to be a part of,” said interim manager Phil Nevin. “From the entertainment side of it, once I let Judge take a few swings [after two intentional walks], that’s why you do those things. And then Sho’s was a big one. He waited back on that split from Montas, and he got the part of the bat on it. It’s how strong he is, hitting a ball out front like that.”

“What our guy does, until somebody can do that offensively and what he does on the mound, as far as value in this game and this league, I think it’s Shohei,” Nevin said. “But I really love the guy across the field. I know what kind of special person he is.”

Ohtani Gives His Love To Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani had the following to say about Judge, according to MLB.com:

“Of course, it’s important for a player to be able to have a season like this,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I want to be able to keep this pace and continue to play in games. I’ve been able to see the ball pretty good, and it’s leading to relatively good results.”

“Judgy is on a different planet, and so is Shohei,” Ford said. “If they could give two awards, it would be those two. It was pretty fun to see them match up. And for them to both homer in the same game was pretty cool.”

It’s awesome to see both of these guys give each other respect. Not only are they the two best players in baseball right now, but they also are great people off of the field.

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors News Yankees
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News
Matt Araiza

Matt Araiza’s family speaks out on sons allegations

Jon Conahan  •  4s
News
Albert Pujols sets insane record that’s never been done before
Jon Conahan  •  16min
News
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Angels finally play to their ability
Jon Conahan  •  21h
News
Cam Newton could be coming back to Carolina Panthers
Jon Conahan  •  22h
News
Brian Daboll talks about Kenny Golladay, Giants preseason
Jon Conahan  •  22h
News
Mike Tomlin speaks on Steelers QB1 this season
Jon Conahan  •  22h
News
How to Bet on The Match 2022 | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites
REACTION: Twitter Reacts To Annual NFL Network Top 100
Joshstedman  •  Aug 29 2022
More News
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com