The conference tournament season is about to kick off, and the excitement is palpable. With every game carrying enormous weight, these single-elimination matchups are where teams can secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament or go home empty-handed.

While the larger conferences, such as the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, SEC, and Pac-12, are expected to send multiple teams to the “Big Dance,” smaller conferences will only receive one or two bids, adding to the drama and intensity of these games.

The action starts Monday with the ASUN Tournament, followed by the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments on Tuesday. The week will culminate in the Ohio Valley crowning a champion on Saturday, with the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions being decided on Sunday.

But the real fireworks begin on March 7th, when the ACC Tournament kicks off, and the larger conferences jump into the fray. Every game becomes a must-win for bubble teams as they fight tooth and nail to keep their NCAA Tournament dreams alive.

As we gear up for this exciting tournament season, expect nothing less than heart-stopping moments and unforgettable performances from the players. The stakes are high, and every team will leave it all on the court as they vie for their chance at March Madness glory. Prepare for some of college sports’ most intense drama and fierce competition.

A Different Year For The ACC

Just last year, the ACC watched as two of their blue bloods with the biggest rivalry in college basketball squared off in the Final Four, with the Tar Heels ultimately falling in the national title game. This year has been something that ACC fans really aren’t used to as Duke and UNC have floated around the middle of the pack. Currently, only two ACC teams sit inside the top 25 with Miami being ranked 13th and UVA currently ranked 6th in the country. However, there are six teams with 20+ wins in the conference. Pitt has slowly surprised everyone and currently sits atop the conference at 21-8 (14-4 ACC). The top four seeds receive a double-bye and seeds 5-9 receive a first-round bye.