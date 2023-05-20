The Action Network’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Action Network’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

It’s finally race day. The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET on NBC. Handicappers at the Action Network are determining if Mage will have another clean trip and continue its run toward the Triple Crown.

Here are Action Network’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Action Network’s Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

There have been no changes to the favorite as Mage (-135) remains the horse to beat in the eyes of oddsmakers at BetOnline. Mike Conti of the Action Network believes Mage is a contender but wants more value in the race. Therefore, he’s leaning toward National Treasure (+300) to win the Preakness. Conti’s exacta will be National Treasure on top, with Mage in second.

National Treasure (+300)

All week, National Treasure has been cited as one of Mage’s top contenders. Although it has no first-place finishes, the horse has reportedly been training well. More importantly, it’s a Bob Baffert horse, and Baffert would not return to a Triple Crown race after two years if he didn’t think his horse could win. Plus, Baffert is attempting to pick up his eighth Preakness win, which would move him into first place for most of all time. Despite a fourth-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby, Conti believes there’s more to the story.

“He was forced to nearly stop on the far turn, but was able to find his stride again in the last 16th of a mile and was gaining on the leaders late,” Conti said. “He will be forwardly placed in a race that lacks pace and will get blinkers back on here today.”

Mage (-135)

After National Treasure, Conti likes Mage on his exotics. Mage is coming off a tremendous victory at the Kentucky Derby, where he showed off his elite acceleration on the final stretch to get the win. Keep in mind that the Preakness is shorter than the Derby, so Mage will have to set up for his close sooner. However, if it’s the same pace as the Derby, Mage has the speed to catch the leaders and win, setting up for a memorable Belmont Stakes.

“Some will say he got a dream set up in the Derby with the fastest half-mile time ever, but he did it fairly effortlessly,” Conti said. “I’m looking for more value here, but I won’t let him beat me.”

