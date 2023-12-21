College Football

Alabama Football Player Arrested: Elijah Pritchett Could Face Three Months in Prison After Accusation of Knowingly Transmitting an STD

David Evans
Elijah Pritchett, an 18-year-old freshman offensive lineman at the University of Alabama, was arrested this Wednesday night on charges of knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease (STD), a situation that has raised concerns in the college football community. The Tuscaloosa Police Department, represented by spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, confirmed the arrest following a complaint lodged last week. This Class C misdemeanor charge could lead to a three-month jail sentence or a fine of up to $500.

Freshman Tackle’s Football Future in Jeopardy

Pritchett, hailing from Columbus, Georgia, has been a key player for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. At 6’6″ and weighing 312 pounds, he played a significant role at left tackle. Despite participating in every game this season, his future in college football and  beyond now hangs in the balance due to these legal troubles.

Prior to his arrest, Pritchett was celebrated as a five-star recruit. His potential for a professional career was further highlighted by several scouting reports, suggesting a high likelihood of him being selected in the NFL Draft in the future barring any setbacks.

Pritchett’s CFP Status Undetermined

The current incident comes amid Pritchett’s fluctuating decisions regarding his football career. He recently entered and then withdrew from the transfer portal, a decision he deemed in his best interest. His involvement in every game this season, despite limited playtime, underscored his potential as a starting player in the coming spring.

The University of Alabama has not yet commented on Pritchett’s arrest. As the legal process unfolds, the focus will shift to its impact on Pritchett’s position with the team and the university, particularly in light of their upcoming game against Michigan in the Rose Bowl, part of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Pritchett was released on a $500 bond on Wednesday. Given the nature of the arrest, it is unlikely details will be made public due to laws around medical privacy.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top