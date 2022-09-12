Alabama Move Down in College Football Rankings | Week 3 NCAA Football Top 25 AP Poll

Another mind-blowing college football weekend has reached its conclusion. After the highs, lows and upsets of Saturday, the pollsters have sat down to cast their votes. This week’s college football rankings have been announced and there are some big swings. Alabama move down from number one to two, while Notre Dame drop out of the top 25 completely in the latest NCAA football AP poll.

I’m Poll Shook Up

The big upsets this weekend have shaken up this week’s top 25 AP poll. However, there is a big change atop the poll that is also an eyeopener. Georgia make their way to number one after two convincing wins in the opening two weeks. Alabama’s last-second win against Texas is the main the cause of their move down to two. The Crimson Tide entered the game as 21-point favorites, but eventually crept home by just a single point after making a field goal with ten seconds left on the clock. Alabama received nine votes for top spot, whereas Georgia received 53.

Notre Dame are OUT of the top 25 after their home defeat to Marshall this Saturday. The loss sees them basically remove themselves from College Football Playoffs contention, with our friends at Bovada quoting them at +50000 to win the championship. There is also a big fall for Texas A&M, who embarrassingly lost to renowned giant killers, Appalachian State. The Aggies are now ranked 24th, down 18 places from last week’s ranking of sixth.

Kentucky were the big winners this week. After shutting out the Florida Gators in the second half on Saturday, Kentucky’s 10-point victory saw them ascend to ninth in the poll. This puts them up 11 places from last week’s rankings.

New Entries

In an unusual move, Texas, who lost, actually climbed into the top 25 for the first time this season. A close loss against Alabama is apparently worth a lot in the eyes of the pollsters. They enter at 21. Penn State and Oregon are also new additions to the top 25 from last week.

The full AP Top 25 College Football Poll is as follows:

Georgia (2-0) SEC Alabama (2-0) SEC Ohio State (2-0) Big Ten Michigan (2-0) Big Ten Clemson (2-0) ACC Oklahoma (2-0) Big 12 USC (2-0) Pac-12 Oklahoma State (2-0) Big 12 Kentucky (2-0) SEC Arkansas (2-0) SEC Michigan State (2-0) Big Ten BYU (2-0) Ind. Miami (FL) (2-0) ACC Utah (1-1) Pac-12 Tennessee (2-0) SEC NC State (2-0) ACC Baylor (1-1) Big 12 Florida (1-1) SEC Wake Forest (2-0) ACC Mississippi (2-0) SEC Texas (1-1) Big 12 Penn State (2-0) Big Ten Pittsburgh (1-1) ACC Texas A&M (1-1) SEC Oregon (1-1) Pac-12

Marshall, Cincinnati, Appalachian State, Kansas State and North Carolina are all on the bubble looking in.

The battle for the College Football Playoffs is heating up and we are only just getting started.