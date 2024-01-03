College Football

Alabama vs. Michigan Rose Bowl Was Most Viewed Non-NFL Event Since 2018

David Evans
The landscape of college football, particularly its marquee events like the Rose Bowl, continues to captivate audiences on an impressive scale. The recent clash between Michigan and Alabama in the Rose Bowl, for the CFP semi-final, not only rejuvenated the event’s prestige but also shattered viewership records, becoming the most-watched non-NFL event since 2018.

27.2 Million Viewers Watched Michigan Beat Bama

The game, a critical face-off in the College Football Playoff semi-finals, captured the attention of 27.2 million viewers, a figure that hasn’t been reached since the early days of the playoff system in 2014.

This surge in viewership for the Rose Bowl, often regarded as the ‘Granddaddy of Them All’, signifies a renewed vigor in college football’s appeal. The picturesque setting of Pasadena and the unique charm of the Rose Bowl undoubtedly contribute to its allure, but it’s the high stakes and the quality of teams involved that truly captivated this year’s audience.

The peak viewership of 32.8 million in the Rose Bowl made it the highest peak of any CFP semi-final of all-time.

Highest Rated CFP Semi-Finals in History

This year’s Rose Bowl, and the entire slate of College Football Playoff games, including the intriguing Washington vs. Texas match-up, have set a new benchmark. The 22.6 million average viewers across both semi-final games made it the most-viewed doubleheader since the inception of the CFP.

The NCAA’s ongoing efforts, including the recent proposal on athlete compensation, show a willingness to adapt and evolve, addressing critical issues and potentially enhancing the college sports experience.

The soaring viewership numbers, combined with the ongoing dialogues about athlete compensation and the changing landscape of college sports, paint a picture of a dynamic, ever-evolving arena. College football, with its deep-rooted traditions and its capacity for thrilling, high-stakes competition, continues to be a juggernaut in American sports culture.

The latest Rose Bowl is a clear indicator of this, heralding a new era of record-breaking audiences and heightened enthusiasm for college football.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
