Albany Golf Course Scorecard For Hero World Challenge 2023

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
The PGA Tour 2023 season comes to an end with the World Hero Challenge. The 20-man field will be teeing off at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas this weekend.

Located in a luxury community in New Providence, the Albany Golf Course opened in 2010. It’s been hosting the Hero World Challenge since 2015 and is one of the longer courses on the PGA Tour, meaning elite ball strikers will have an advantage off of the tee.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 Hero World Challenge scorecard.

Hero World Challenge Scorecard Summary

  • Front 9: Par 36, 3,698 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,716 yards
  • Total: Par 72, 7,414 yards

The Albany Golf Course stretches a total of 7,414 yards, which ranks it among the longest courses on the Tour. However, the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event and offers no FedEx Cup points for the field. However, the tournament is recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings, meaning players spot in the OWGR standings will still be affected this weekend.

The course has five par 5s, five par 3s and eight par 4s. The lengths are similar for the par 3s, which run anywhere from 179 to 217 yards. Meanwhile, the par 5s stretch out really far, at least 550 yards in length. The field will also be challenged by the par 4s, which play more than 470 yards.

3 Holes To Watch At The Hero World Challenge

  • Hole 3 — Par 3, 193 yards
  • Hole 14 — Par 4, 498 yards
  • Hole 17— Par 3, 189 yards

Hero World Challenge Scorecard

The course was designed by Ernie Els. He created a masterpiece 18-hole championship course that combines both links and desert features with dunes and water hazards. The course is meant to challenge players but also providing a scenic backdrop in the Bahamas.

There are multiple par 3s that the field will have to keep an eye out for, including hole No.2 and No.17.

The second hole at Albany is similar to the 13th at Muirfield, which cuts into a dune. While the 17th has the ocean wrapped around the left side with slopes at the front of the green that could turn any shot into a wet one.

The 13th par 4 is less than 300 yards but has a split fairway that will temp golfers to drive the green. However a miss would set up a very hard second shot.

Check out the complete Hero World Challenge scorecard for Albany Golf Course.

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 438
2 3 193
3 5 573
4 4 498
5 3 179
6 5 602
7 4 366
8 3 217
9 5 632
Par 36 3,698
10 4 440
11 5 592
12 3 204
13 4 478
14 4 307
15 5 552
16 4 483
17 3 189
18 4 471
Par 36 3716
Total 72 7414
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
