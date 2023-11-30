Albany Golf Course Scorecard For Hero World Challenge 2023

The PGA Tour 2023 season comes to an end with the World Hero Challenge. The 20-man field will be teeing off at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas this weekend.

Located in a luxury community in New Providence, the Albany Golf Course opened in 2010. It’s been hosting the Hero World Challenge since 2015 and is one of the longer courses on the PGA Tour, meaning elite ball strikers will have an advantage off of the tee.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 Hero World Challenge scorecard.

Hero World Challenge Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 36, 3,698 Yards

Par 36, 3,698 Yards Back 9: Par 36, 3,716 yards

Par 36, 3,716 yards Total: Par 72, 7,414 yards

The Albany Golf Course stretches a total of 7,414 yards, which ranks it among the longest courses on the Tour. However, the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event and offers no FedEx Cup points for the field. However, the tournament is recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings, meaning players spot in the OWGR standings will still be affected this weekend.

The course has five par 5s, five par 3s and eight par 4s. The lengths are similar for the par 3s, which run anywhere from 179 to 217 yards. Meanwhile, the par 5s stretch out really far, at least 550 yards in length. The field will also be challenged by the par 4s, which play more than 470 yards.

3 Holes To Watch At The Hero World Challenge

Hole 3 — Par 3, 193 yards

Hole 14 — Par 4, 498 yards

Hole 17— Par 3, 189 yards

Hero World Challenge Scorecard

The course was designed by Ernie Els. He created a masterpiece 18-hole championship course that combines both links and desert features with dunes and water hazards. The course is meant to challenge players but also providing a scenic backdrop in the Bahamas.

There are multiple par 3s that the field will have to keep an eye out for, including hole No.2 and No.17.

The second hole at Albany is similar to the 13th at Muirfield, which cuts into a dune. While the 17th has the ocean wrapped around the left side with slopes at the front of the green that could turn any shot into a wet one.

The 13th par 4 is less than 300 yards but has a split fairway that will temp golfers to drive the green. However a miss would set up a very hard second shot.

Check out the complete Hero World Challenge scorecard for Albany Golf Course.

Hole Par Yardage 1 4 438 2 3 193 3 5 573 4 4 498 5 3 179 6 5 602 7 4 366 8 3 217 9 5 632 Par 36 3,698 10 4 440 11 5 592 12 3 204 13 4 478 14 4 307 15 5 552 16 4 483 17 3 189 18 4 471 Par 36 3716 Total 72 7414