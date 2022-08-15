Alex Bregman hits home run for Uvalde victims

After the tragic Uvalde Elementary shooting that happened in May of 2022, the whole Houston area and Texas were affected by the outcome. Many players of the Houston Astros have already given their condolences to the victims and their families, but what they did on Sunday night was certainly something that is great for the victims’ families.

Astros Host Uvalde Victims

The Astros’ third baseman had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“It was really cool,” Bregman said. “Anything we can do for them.”

Some of the families made some comments about what the Astros mean to them, according to MLB.com:

“I can’t put it into words,” said Jerry Mata, the father of Faith and Tess, who was 10 years old. “I wanted to pass out when [the Astros] asked. It’s an honor and I’m just like, stunned. It feels good, and I know my daughter is up above and looking down with a smile and saying, ‘Go get ‘em, sister!’” “Any time the Astros’ games were on, she’d throw on her [Astros] T-shirt and just run into the living room and just cheer for them, even though she didn’t know what was going on,” Mata, 21, said. “She just loved Altuve.”

It’s More Than Baseball for Houston Astros

Dusty Baker had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“This is what we’re here for,” he said. “We’re not only here to play ball for our town and for ourselves and for our teammates; we’re here to aid the healing process.”

It’s unfortunate what happened in Uvalde this year, but it’s awesome to see what the Houston Astros are doing for these families. It was one of the biggest tragedies that’s ever happened in America and allowing them to come and forget about it for a few hours is certainly something that all of these families appreciate from the Astros.