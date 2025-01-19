Alex Nedeljkovic records goal and assist for Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic of Parma, Ohio became the first goalie in National Hockey League history to have one goal and one assist for two points in a single game. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Penguins win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Inside look at the points

Nedeljkovic first picked up a secondary assist on the game-winning goal by centre Cody Glass of Winnipeg. Manitoba at 11:33 of the second period to put the Penguins up 3-1. Philip Tomasino of Mississauga, Ontario had the other assist.

Nedeljkovic then scored an unassisted marker with two minutes and 42 seconds left in the game. He also became the second goalie to score a goal in a game this season. The first was Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden, who accomplished the feat in a 4-1 Wild win over the St. Louis Blues on October 15, 2024. This is also the 19th time in National Hockey League history that a goalie has been credited with a goal.

A victory too

Nedeljkovic made 40 saves on 42 shots for the Penguins win by three goals. It was the second time this season that Nedeljkovic made 40 saves in the Penguins victory. The first time came on January 9 in a 5-3 Penguins win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Nedeljkovic in 2024-25

Nedeljkovic has a record of eight wins, seven regulation losses and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 3.33 and a save percentage of .890.

Four points out of a playoff spot

With the win, the Penguins improved to a record of 19 wins, 21 regulation losses, and eight losses in extra time for 46 points. They are four points back of the Ottawa Senators for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Next up for the Penguins is a game against the Los Angeles Kings on Martin Luther King Day.