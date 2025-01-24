NHL News and Rumors

Alex Ovechkin Closes in On Wayne Gretzky’s Career Goal Record After Netting Number 875

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL All Time Goals Record

Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all time goals record after inspired piece of individual brilliance in the Capitals’ 3-0 win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Alex Ovechkin Just 20 Away From NHL All Time Goals Record

The Capitals registered their third January shutout after sweeping aside the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, and in doing so stretched their season record to 33-10-5.

Their sixth straight win came thanks in no small part to veteran Alex Ovechkin, who took full advantage of an empty Kraken net in the final period with a spectacular 132-foot shot.

With the Capitals sitting pretty atop the Metropolitan Division, the best US sportsbooks have them as short as +1300 to lift the Stanley Cup.


Even at the ripe old age of 39, Ovechkin is still posting eye-catching numbers. After making a full recovery from a fractured fibula in December, he has gone on to score five goals in January to bring his total up to 22 in 32 games this season.

Although he stands on the cusp of breaking one of the NHL‘s most prestigious records, he did manage to extend one of his own all time records by scoring a 62nd empty net goal – six more than Wayne Gretzky.

However, for now Gretzky still has the one-up on Ovechkin when it comes to all time career goals, although for how long remains to be seen.

The Moscow native is now just 20 goals behind surpassing the NHL all time goals record, held by Gretzky for over two decades (894).

With ‘Ovi’ – as he is affectionately known by the Capitals faithful – averaging 0.69 goals per-game this season, he is on course to break the record by April 10th when he plays Carolina, providing he is healthy and ready to hit the ice.

That also puts him on track to score 45 times this season, which would be his highest total since 2021/22.

All Time Goal Leaders NHL

  1. Wayne Gretzky – 894
  2. Alex Ovechkin – 875*
  3. Gordie Howe – 801
  4. Jaromir Jagir – 766
  5. Brett Hull – 741

*Active players

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25242409_168396541_lowres-2

Predators deliver biggest comeback in franchise history

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25212452_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Nedeljkovic records goal and assist for Penguins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24686395_168396541_lowres-2
Canadiens left winger Emil Heineman hit by a car in Utah
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Kyle Connor registers his sixth career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
LoanDepot Park
State of Florida to host two NHL outdoor games in 2025-26
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Preseason-Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
Wild center Marco Rossi named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2025
More News
Arrow to top