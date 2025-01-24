Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all time goals record after inspired piece of individual brilliance in the Capitals’ 3-0 win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Alex Ovechkin Just 20 Away From NHL All Time Goals Record

The Capitals registered their third January shutout after sweeping aside the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, and in doing so stretched their season record to 33-10-5.

Their sixth straight win came thanks in no small part to veteran Alex Ovechkin, who took full advantage of an empty Kraken net in the final period with a spectacular 132-foot shot.

With the Capitals sitting pretty atop the Metropolitan Division, the best US sportsbooks have them as short as +1300 to lift the Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin scores his 875th career goal, now 20 shy of surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s record pic.twitter.com/VDDNEGI3lP — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 24, 2025



Even at the ripe old age of 39, Ovechkin is still posting eye-catching numbers. After making a full recovery from a fractured fibula in December, he has gone on to score five goals in January to bring his total up to 22 in 32 games this season.

Although he stands on the cusp of breaking one of the NHL‘s most prestigious records, he did manage to extend one of his own all time records by scoring a 62nd empty net goal – six more than Wayne Gretzky.

However, for now Gretzky still has the one-up on Ovechkin when it comes to all time career goals, although for how long remains to be seen.

The Moscow native is now just 20 goals behind surpassing the NHL all time goals record, held by Gretzky for over two decades (894).

With ‘Ovi’ – as he is affectionately known by the Capitals faithful – averaging 0.69 goals per-game this season, he is on course to break the record by April 10th when he plays Carolina, providing he is healthy and ready to hit the ice.

That also puts him on track to score 45 times this season, which would be his highest total since 2021/22.

All Time Goal Leaders NHL

Wayne Gretzky – 894 Alex Ovechkin – 875* Gordie Howe – 801 Jaromir Jagir – 766 Brett Hull – 741

*Active players