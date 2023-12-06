Alex Verdugo solidifies Yankees outfield

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox made only their third trade in the last nine years, and seventh trade in the last half a century on Tuesday. You do not see the American League East divisional rivals make transactions often. Red Sox fans tend to cringe whenever they give one of their core players to the Yankees. Red Sox Nation will simply never get over the fact that Boston sold Babe Ruth to New York in 1919.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox traded outfielder Alex Verdugo of Tucson, Arizona to the Yankees for reliever Greg Weissert of Bay Shore, New York and two pitching prospects (Richard Fitts and Nicholas Judice).

The Yankees will be Verdugo’s third Major League team. He previously played three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2017 to 2019, and four seasons with the Red Sox from 2020 to 2023. Weissert spent the last two seasons with the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo in 2023

This past season Verdugo batted .264 with 13 home runs and 54 runs batted in. During 142 games, 602 plate appearances, and 546 at bats, he scored 81 runs and had 144 hits, 37 doubles, five triples, five stolen bases, 45 walks, 230 total bases, five sacrifice bunts, a .324 on base percentage, and a .421 slugging percentage.

Upgrades Yankees Outfield

Verdugo is a definite upgrade compared to outfielder Jake Bauers, who the Yankees traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on November 17. Bauers only hit three points above the Mendoza Line a year ago.

Greg Weissert in 2023

Weissert pitched in 17 games in 2023, and did not have a decision. He had an earned run average of 4.05. In 20 innings pitched, he gave up 21 hits, nine earned runs, three home runs, and eight walks, along with 22 strikeouts, two holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.45. Weissert’s holds came in a 4-3 Yankees win over the Detroit Tigers on September 6, and in a 5-2 Yankees win over the Kansas City Royals on September 30.