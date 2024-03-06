Alexander Nylander notches first NHL hat trick

Alexander Nylander registered his first career National Hockey League hat trick on Monday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Columbus Blue Jackets win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

How and when did Nylander score thrice?

Alexander Nylander put the Blue Jackets up 2-0 at 13:11 of the first period with an even strength marker. Alexandre Texier of St. Martin D’heres, France and defenseman Ivan Provorov of Yaroslavl, Russia picked up the assists. Nylander then scored the game-winning goal for Columbus at 3:23 of the third period with a second even strength goal. At the time, Columbus went up 4-2. Cole Sillinger of Columbus, Ohio picked up the assist. Then with one minute and 11 seconds left in the third period, Nylander completed the scoring with an empty net goal from Texler.

Nylander in 2023-24

Alexander Nylander has four goals and two assists for six points this season in 10 games. He has split his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Nylander is a +1 with one power-play goal, one game-winning goal, 25 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, five blocked shots, three hits, and three giveaways.

Calgary Native but Swedish International

Alexander Nylander is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, but plays his international hockey in Sweden. The reason why he was born in Calgary is because his father Michael played five seasons with the Calgary Flames from 1993 to 1998. Alexander played several seasons of this minor and junior hockey in his father’s native country of Sweden. He represented Sweden at the 2016, 2017, and 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Men’s Hockey Championship.

Blue Jackets still at the bottom of the East

Columbus is at 21 wins and 30 regulation losses and 10 losses in extra time for 52 points. They have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference. The only two teams with fewer points in the NHL are the Anaheim Ducks (47 points), the San Jose Sharks (36 points) and the Chicago Blackhawks (35 points).