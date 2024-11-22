NHL News and Rumors

Alexander Ovechkin and Frederik Andersen out long term with injuries

Jeremy Freeborn
Two of the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division of the National Hockey League will be out long term with injuries. They are Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark who will be out two to three more months after undergoing scheduled knee surgery on Friday according to the Canadian Press, and Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin, who is out four to six weeks with a broken leg according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

What is Andersen’s issue?

Andersen has not played since October 26 when the Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1. In the game, Andersen made 18 saves in 19 attempts. It should be interesting to point out that Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour wanted to make it clear that Andersen’s latest knee problem has nothing to do with the blood clot ailment he had last season. During the 2023-24 NHL season, Andersen only played 16 games.

How did Ovechkin get hurt?

Ovechkin’s shin collided with the shin of Utah Ice Hockey Club’s Jack McBain on Monday in a 6-2 Capitals win. He had two goals in 14 minutes and six seconds of ice time before leaving the game.

Andersen in 2024-25

So far this season, Andersen was outstanding for the Hurricanes after four games. He had a record of three wins and one loss with a goals against average of 1.48 and a save percentage of .941. While Andersen is out, Pyotr Kochetkov of Penza, Russia, and Spencer Martin of Oakville, Ontario will carry the load.

Ovechkin in 2024-25

Ovechkin meanwhile leads the NHL with 15 goals. He also has 10 assists for 25 points, is a +15 with eight penalty minutes, seven power play goals, three game-winning goals, 63 shots on goal, three blocked shots, 44 hits, six takeaways, an 10 giveaways.

Hurricanes and Capitals have great starts

The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division with a record of 14 wins and five losses for 28 points. The Capitals are in third place with a record of 13 wins, five regulation losses and one loss in extra time for 27 points.

