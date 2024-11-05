NHL News and Rumors

Alexander Ovechkin named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
USATSI_18135535_168396541_lowres-3

Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia has been named the National Hockey League first start of the week for the week from October 28 to November 3, 2024. In four games, Ovechkin had five goals and four assists for nine points.

In depth look at Ovechkin’s statistics

In four games, Ovechkin was a +7 with two penalty minutes, two power-play points. 15 shots on goal, and six hits. Ovechkin began the week with two goals in a 5-3 Capitals win over the New York Rangers on October 29. That was followed by one goal and two assists for three points in a 6-3 Capitals win over the Montreal Canadiens on Halloween night, one goal and two assists again for three points in a 7-2 Capitals win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 2, and one goal in a 4-2 Capitals loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on November 3.

Ovechkin in 2024-25

So far this season, Ovechkin has seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 11 games. He is a +8 with four penalty minutes, three power-play points, 36 shots on goal, 29 hits, four takeaways, and four giveaways.

Ovechkin catching up to Gretzky

The biggest story in 2024-25 will be if and when Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for goals in a career. At this time Ovechkin is second all-time with 860. Gretzky has the all-time record with 894. In order for Ovechkin to break Gretzky’s historic milestone, he will need to have scored 42 goals.

All-time leader in power play goals and shots on goal

Ovechkin is all ready the all-time leader in power-play goals (313). Second place all-time is former left winger Dave Andreychuk of Hamilton, Ontario. Andreychuk had 274 power-play goals with the Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche from 1995 to 2006.

Ovechkin is also the all-time leader in shots on goal (6663). Second place is former defenseman of Ray Bourque of Montreal, Quebec. Bourque had 6209 shots on goal with the Boston Bruins and Avalanche from 1979 to 2001.

The Capitals are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. After 11 games, they have a record of eight wins and three regulation losses for 16 points.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Washington Capitals
